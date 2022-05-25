Good Morning, today is Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

🌊 Marina Cafe & Pub reopens for the season today.

🌊 Newport City Council has a Regular Council Meeting tonight. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

🌊 Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company debuts at 8 pm this evening, on-air and online, as well as in person at the current site of the brewery on Tockwotton Road in Providence.

🌊 Today is Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

🌊 Newport Restoration Foundation’s Whitehorne House Museum reopens today.

🌊 Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season today with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

🌊 Keep an eye out for Grace Pedicab and that wonderful What’sUpNewp logo on their cab around town. We’re proud to support Tim. Keep him in mind if you’re looking for a ride around town.

See more

🌊 Of course What’sUpNewp’s newsletter is the best way to keep up with all of our latest headlines, but you can also follow along with certain topics and updates via our Facebook Groups. In these groups, we share the latest WUN stories and any other social media posts related to that topic. Join one or join them all.

🌊 Newport Vineyards will have rosé pops, sangria slushes, and a special cookout menu for Memorial Day Weekend this Friday – Monday! Plus live music Monday afternoon 2-5 pm. Entry reservations (free) required – see details here: bit.ly/MDW_2022

🌊 Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this story and all of our latest headlines in your inbox every day. It’s wicked good, we promise.

Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today –Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 50 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:40 am & 5:13 pm | Low tide at 10:55 am & 11:51 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 24.4 days, 27% lighting.

Happening Today

Marina Cafe and Pub reopening on May 25

Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on May 25, here’s a look at what’s on their docket

Theatre By The Sea opens its 89th season on May 25 with ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

‘Hi-Neighbor! The Story of the Narragansett Brewing Company’ premieres on May 25

Whitehorne House Museum reopens on May 25

Things To Do

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.

7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 5 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Metrosoul from 8 pm to 11 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Conservation Commission at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Technical Review Committee at 9 am, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm, Middletown School Committee at 6 pm

Newport – Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm

RITBA – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am

Tiverton – Tiverton Town Farm Renovation Committee at 6 pm

Governor McKee

8:30 am – Governor McKee will visit a local Dunkin’ in Woonsocket to mark Iced Coffee Day, which benefits Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

10 am – Governor McKee will attend the 2022 Garden of Heroes Wreath Laying Ceremony, an annual event commemorating Memorial Day and honoring the service of Rhode Island’s fallen heroes at the State House.

3:15 pm – Governor McKee will host a bill signing ceremony at the State House to sign legislation that will legalize recreational cannabis use in Rhode Island.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

What Else We’re Reading

ABC 6 – Volunteers begin set up for Boots on the Ground memorial in Newport

Watertown News – Bar ‘Cino opening a location in Watertown, MA

We’ll See You Out There