Good Morning, today is Saturday, May 28.
🌊 It’s day #3 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at The JPT at 6 pm, 8 pm, and 10 pm this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.
🌊 If you’re planning on doing any shellfishing this weekend, here’s a reminder from DEM about the Seasonal Shellfish Area closures.
🌊 Newport Polo will be kicking off their 31st season in just one week from today when USA takes on Colombia. More details about the match and season.
Weather
- Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
- Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
- Today – SSW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours & 54 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:14 am & 7:36 pm | Low tide at 1:03 am & 12:18 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.3 days, 6% lighting.
Happening Today
Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28
DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28
Things To Do
- 8 am to 12 pm – The Point Association’s Annual Plant Sale at St. John’s
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Newport Artillery Company opens for the season
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5 pm – Rotary Charity Match at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center
- 6 pm – Silken Gallery 10th Anniversary Reception
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Atwater-Donnelly Trio at Imago
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gurney’s: The Brian Scott Band at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm, live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm
- Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Troublemakers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Local Obituaries
Obituary: Earle Copeland Stubbs
Obituary: Edward J. Souza
Obituary: Elsie L. Hopper
