Good Morning, today is Saturday, May 28.

🌊 It’s day #3 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at The JPT at 6 pm, 8 pm, and 10 pm this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.

🌊 If you’re planning on doing any shellfishing this weekend, here’s a reminder from DEM about the Seasonal Shellfish Area closures.

🌊 Newport Polo will be kicking off their 31st season in just one week from today when USA takes on Colombia. More details about the match and season.

Weather

  • Today – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind around 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.
  • Tonight – A slight chance of showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

  • Today – SSW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 pm, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight – SW wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. A slight chance of showers before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours & 54 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 7:14 am & 7:36 pm | Low tide at 1:03 am & 12:18 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.3 days, 6% lighting.

Happening Today

Atwater-Donnelly Trio to perform at Imago Foundation For The Arts in Warren on May 28

DEM: Seasonal Shellfish Area closures take effect on May 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Barons & The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: YNOT3 from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Brian Scott Band at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm, live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, shows at 6 pm, 8 pm, & 10 pm
  • Landing: Henry Jones at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Troublemakers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Vere Hill at 4:30 pm pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Half Step Down from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm, Sarah Ven Pelt Duo from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

We’ll See You Out There

