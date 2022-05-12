Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
25,000+ subscribers wake up every morning to it!
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, May 13 – 15, 2022.
Friday, May 13
Related WUN Stories To Today
Things To Do
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6:30 pm – Forum Lodge to Hold A Nite at the Races
- 7:30 pm – Bridget Kibbey and Alexi Kenney – Newport Classical Chamber Series at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Northman at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: S. Georges at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 3:30 pm
Saturday, May 14
Related WUN Stories To Today
- Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape to open at Jamestown Arts Center on May 14
- RentReliefRI Clinic, Community Resource Fair to be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus on May 14
- NUWC Division Newport to hold hiring event for STEM, information technology careers on May 14
Cruise Ship In Port
- Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)
Things To Do
- 8:30 am, 9:30 am & 10:30 am – 39th annual Birds & Breakfast at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am – Fundamentals of Pruning with Reed Pugh at Blithewold
- 10 am – Arboretum Tour: Toad Hall
- 10 am to 5 pm – Bristol Art Fair in Bristol
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 11 am to 1 pm – Gravestone cleaning at Coddington site
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm – Colonial Graveyard Tours
- 5 pm – Opening Reception for Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm to 10 pm – The Stars Are Out Tonight at Ochre Court
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: The Torch with Quinn Sullivan in person at The JPT
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Northman at 4 pm, The Torch with Quinn Sullivan in person at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Sunday, May 15
Related WUN Stories To Today
- Sixth Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week set for May 15-21
- Sting to bring “My Songs” World Tour to Mohegan Sun May 15
Things To Do
- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm – Animal Painting Group at Wrigley Studio
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market at Sandywoods
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 12 pm – Military tour of Island Cemetery
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm – A Gathering for Ukraine at Washington Square
- 3 pm – Neave Trio Presented by Concerts at the Point at United Congregational Church
- 7 pm – An Evening of Song for Ukraine
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Tim Taylor Blues Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.