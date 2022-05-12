Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Finally, some warm weather is on the way. If forecasters get it right, you’ll be wanting to turn on the AC by Saturday! Here are some cool events happening statewide … have a great weekend!
Friday: That said … It will be a perfect night for a Waterfire in downtown Providence. This weekend, its a partial lighting, with 12 stationary braziers in front of Memorial Park beginning at Sunset (7:56PM) until 10PM. Details here.
Saturday: Check out the first ever Craft Beverage Festival hosted by Rhode Island Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action Committee (RIDEA) at Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket. The non-profit event aims to shine a light on breweries, wineries and spirits producers owned and operated by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals both locally and outside the state. Details here.
All Weekend: One of the greatest musicals of all time is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center. My Fair Lady is the classic story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” Tickets are still available for most performances. Click here for details.
Saturday: Head to the re-opening of the historic Park Theatre in Cranston for a night of comedy with former SNL cast member Jim Breuer on his “Freedom of Laughter Tour.” Breuer, a New York comic, actor, musician and radio host, recently made Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time.” Details here.
Saturday and Sunday: Looks like a perfect weekend for a festival … Food Truck Festivals of America will be in Newport for the 3rd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park with some of the area’s most popular food trucks, and dozens of regional and national craft breweries. The event runs Saturday & Sunday from 12-5. Details here.
All Weekend: Faded, the gallery is a month-long exhibition exploring the lineage of graphic t-shirts from their earliest adaptations as a new medium for creative self expression in the 1930s to present day. Check out the cool T’s at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence at a one-of-a-kind exhibit. Details here.
All Weekend: Take a Spring Lighthouse Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises. Enjoy a 90-minute, narrated lighthouse tour around magnificent, scenic Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Take in panoramic views of Rose Island Lighthouse, Castle Hill Light, Goat Island Lighthouse and more. Details here.