Finally, some warm weather is on the way. If forecasters get it right, you’ll be wanting to turn on the AC by Saturday! Here are some cool events happening statewide … have a great weekend!

Friday: That said … It will be a perfect night for a Waterfire in downtown Providence. This weekend, its a partial lighting, with 12 stationary braziers in front of Memorial Park beginning at Sunset (7:56PM) until 10PM. Details here.

Saturday: Check out the first ever Craft Beverage Festival hosted by Rhode Island Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action Committee (RIDEA) at Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket. The non-profit event aims to shine a light on breweries, wineries and spirits producers owned and operated by women, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ individuals both locally and outside the state. Details here.

All Weekend: One of the greatest musicals of all time is playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center. My Fair Lady is the classic story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” Tickets are still available for most performances. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to the re-opening of the historic Park Theatre in Cranston for a night of comedy with former SNL cast member Jim Breuer on his “Freedom of Laughter Tour.” Breuer, a New York comic, actor, musician and radio host, recently made Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time.” Details here.

Saturday and Sunday: Looks like a perfect weekend for a festival … Food Truck Festivals of America will be in Newport for the 3rd Annual Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival at Fort Adams State Park with some of the area’s most popular food trucks, and dozens of regional and national craft breweries. The event runs Saturday & Sunday from 12-5. Details here.

All Weekend: Faded, the gallery is a month-long exhibition exploring the lineage of graphic t-shirts from their earliest adaptations as a new medium for creative self expression in the 1930s to present day. Check out the cool T’s at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence at a one-of-a-kind exhibit. Details here.

All Weekend: Take a Spring Lighthouse Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises. Enjoy a 90-minute, narrated lighthouse tour around magnificent, scenic Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay. Take in panoramic views of Rose Island Lighthouse, Castle Hill Light, Goat Island Lighthouse and more. Details here.