Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

57 Second Street | $2,650,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

5 Prescott Place | $585,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

52 Hammond Street | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

80 Connection Street | $1,050,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

21 Congdon Avenue | $459,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

36 Linden Street | $659,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

22 JH Dwyer Drive | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm.

203 N Fenner Ave #3 | $325,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

174 Center Ave | $1,775,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

147 Renfrew Avenue | $1,265,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

38 Rhode Island Boulevard | $349,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

42 Kristen Court | $589,900

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

130 Common Fence Boulevard | $1,259,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

111 Foxboro Avenue | $489,000

Open House on Friday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

111 Rolling Hill Road #111 | $435,000

Open Hosue on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

33 Standish Road | $1,875,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

1866 Main Road | $995,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

53 Blue Jay Street | $249,900

Open Hosue on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

25 Rock Street | $320,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

210 Lake Road | $799,900

Open Hosue on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Little Compton

21 Watson Way | $850,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

380 Long Hwy | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm.