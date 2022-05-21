Scales & Shells. Photo provided by Scales & Shells

It was a busy week in Newport County and across Rhode Island. Here’s what stories our readers were reading the most.

Top Stories

1 – Gillette Stadium kicks off its 2022 concert series this week with two Garth Brooks shows

2 – Owners of Scales & Shells retiring, restaurant sold to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group

3 – What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more

4 – Foodlove Market enhances café experience with the launch of Foodlove Provisions

5 – What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 9 – 13)

6 – This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law

7 – Ragged Island Brewing Company will host grand opening on May 19

8 – Tiny Kitchen Magic: Honey Dijon Herbed Pork

9 – Fastest-growing counties in Rhode Island

10 – Common Fence Music renamed ‘Newport Live’ – Summer concert series begins June 10 with Kyshona

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.