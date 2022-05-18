Common Fence Music, a longstanding non-profit arts organization on the East Bay whose mission is to celebrate diverse music traditions by offering access to vibrant performances, has been renamed “NEWPORT LIVE.”

Executive Director Dick Lynn announced the 2022 Summer Season will begin on June 10, with Kyshona performing at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. For tickets, click here

Dick Lynn stated, “We’re excited to open the summer season with Kyshona, a singer-songwriter who has been lauded by NPR Music, Billboard, and No Depression. Our goal is to make the Greater Newport region a year-round music destination and to present high-quality concerts throughout the year in venues on Aquidneck Island and beyond. Great music feeds the soul and nourishes the mind, and we can all use that right now.”



For the second year in a row, the Norman Bird Sanctuary and NEWPORT LIVE (formerly Common Fence Music) are presenting an Outdoor Summer Concert Series together. The series represents a unique programmatic collaboration between the two nonprofit organizations: bringing music and nature together for four unique evening performances throughout the summer months.