Foodlove Market, the upscale specialty market from Newport Restaurant Group, announced today an enhanced café experience for guests with the launch of Foodlove Provisions this Spring.

“We are always looking for ways to improve guest experiences and expanding our café menu with a selection of freshly prepared salads, warm grain bowls and crafted sandwiches will do just that,” said Jeff Tenner, Director of Concept Development, Newport Restaurant Group. “The globally inspired menu offers more customization and variety with a focus on bold flavors and healthy combinations for both lunch and dinner.”

Foodlove Provisions’ seasonal salads include a Pistachio Goat Cheese: arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, radish, corn salsa, goat cheese, toasted pistachios, balsamic vinaigrette; Buffalo Kale: romaine and shredded kale with blue cheese dressing, pickled carrot, cucumber, tomatoes, chickpeas, cornbread croutons, and buffalo hot sauce; The Odyssey: romaine, arugula, lemon tahini dressing, quinoa, roasted peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, feta cheese, and toasted almond dukkah; and Provision’s Caesar: romaine, shredded kale, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, and garlic croutons.

Buffalo Kale Salad. Photo by Erin McGinn Photography

Warm bowls will include the Mediterranean Grain: Farro/Quinoa pilaf, lemon tahini dressing, charred broccolini, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onion, feta, toasted almond dukkah; Korean Rice Bowl: brown basmati rice, hoisin-ginger glaze, sesame roasted mushrooms, edamame, kimchi, charred broccolini, and sesame chili spice blend; Chipotle Lime Rice Bowl: brown basmati rice, chipotle-lime vinaigrette, marinated red cabbage, corn salsa, tomatoes, cucumber, queso fresco, and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Korean Rice Bowl. Photo by Erin McGinn Photography

Guests may add Sesame Roasted Salmon, Charred Chicken Thigh, Herb Roasted Chicken Breast, or Gochujang Tofu to their salad or bowl for an additional charge.

Sandwiches made-to-order include the Chicken Milanese with pickled red onions, arugula, lemon aioli; Provisions’ Cubano: smoked ham, roast pork loin, grainy mustard, house pickles and melted Swiss on a pressed roll; Porto Pesto Melt: portobello mushroom, basil pesto, and cheddar and jack cheese on sourdough bread; and the P.L.A.T.: crispy pancetta, bibb lettuce, smashed avocado, tomato, and garlic aioli on toasted sourdough.

Foodlove Market is located at 1037 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown and online at www.foodlovemarket.com.