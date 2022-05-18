Garth Brooks will kick off the 2022 Gillette Stadium Concert Series with his consecutive performances on May 20 and May 21, marking both his debut at the home of the Patriots and Revolution and the return of live music to Gillette Stadium.

Brooks, a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the top-selling solo artist in U.S. history, will bring his record-breaking stadium tour to Foxborough on back-to-back nights. Both the May 20 and May 21 shows will start at 7:00 p.m. with parking lots scheduled to open at 3:00 p.m. and gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Limited tickets for both shows are available for $94.95 each, inclusive of fees and taxes, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

As the venue prepares for Brooks’ performances, Gillette Stadium officials would like to remind fans attending the shows of important ticketholder information and policies in place at the stadium.

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling to the stadium on both event days. NOTE: Garth Brooks’ May 20 concert will coincide with Friday evening commuter traffic, so please plan accordingly. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after each show. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending either concert are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a clear plastic bag the size of a one-gallon Ziploc bag, a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12” x 12” x 6,” or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5” x 4.5” (approximately the size of a hand).

Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium . For more information on the clear bag policy, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

DESIGNATED RIDERSHARE LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated rideshare drop off and pick up location in Lot 15 adjacent to Bass Pro Shops. Concertgoers can schedule an Uber or Lyft ride to and from the venue through the rideshare service’s mobile app.

TAXI STAND LOCATION

Gillette Stadium has a designated taxi stand location in Lot 6A on the east side of the stadium. Taxis will be available at this location following the conclusion of each concert.

PARKING

Stadium lots will open for parking at 3 p.m. for both the May 20 and May 21 concerts. Parking is $50 for cars and motorcycles and $150 for buses, RVs and limos. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively. All general parking lots accept cash and major credit cards – Visa preferred. (Note: Discover cards are no longer accepted.) Credit card is the preferred method of payment for ease of entrance into the parking lots. For more parking information, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/parking/.

MOBILE TICKETING

Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to download their mobile tickets onto their smartphones prior to arriving at the stadium gates for ease of entry into the venue. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at https://www.gillettestadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

GILLETTE STADIUM NOW CASHLESS

Gillette Stadium has gone completely cashless. All fan points of sale now accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallet or watch. The venue has deployed cash to card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

STADIUM RENOVATIONS

Construction of the most dramatic Gillette Stadium improvements since its opening in 2002 began in the north end of the stadium this year. As part of these renovations, the main ticket office is closed and satellite ticket office locations will be in a dedicated trailer in Lot 4A directly opposite from the Ticketmaster Gate on the east side, and in a dedicated trailer in Lot 22 on the west side. For more information on how the ongoing construction will affect certain areas of Gillette Stadium, please visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/event-day-impact/.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium and artist management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses longer than three inches, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 28” x 22”. For more information on prohibited items at Gillette Stadium, visit https://www.gillettestadium.com/bagpolicy/.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses at midfield/50-yard line for all stadium events.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

If you need immediate assistance during the event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. If you require anonymous assistance during the event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text your issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

FAN PROMISE

Although negative tests and vaccinations will not be required for stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Per the guidance from the CDC and State of Massachusetts, face coverings will NOT be mandatory for guests at Gillette Stadium. However, it is recommended that you wear a face covering if you are not yet fully vaccinated.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all concerts are rain or shine events. Stadium management always works closely with the artist, tour and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the concert is able to resume.

ABOUT THE GARTH BROOKS STADIUM TOUR

In March 2019, Garth Brooks launched the Stadium Tour, which has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far, setting all-time attendance records in more than 77 cities. Pollstar announced at the end of last year that the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour was the best-selling country music tour of 2019. Garth Brooks’ May 20 and May 21 dates at Gillette Stadium will be his first time playing at the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution and will mark the return of live music to Gillette Stadium for the first time since August 2019.

2022 GILLETTE STADIUM CONCERT SERIES

Gillette Stadium will kick off its 2022 Concert Series with consecutive performances by Garth Brooks on May 20 and May 21. The full lineup can be found below:

DATE EVENT TIME

May 20 & 21 The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.*

July 2 Dead & Company: 2022 Summer Tour 7:00 p.m.*

July 21 The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour 6:30 p.m.*

July 27 & 28 Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road the Final Tour 8:00 p.m.

Aug. 26 & 27 Kenny Chesney Here and Now Stadium Tour 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 Rammstein North American Stadium Tour 7:00 p.m.*

*Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com.