Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
25,000+ subscribers wake up every morning to it!
After several months of construction, Ragged Island Brewing Company is ready to open to the public.
“GRAND OPENING! Join us Thursday, May 19th from 12-9 pm for the grand opening of our Farm Brewery,” Ragged Island Brewing Company shared on Facebook. “We have poured a lot of love into the renovations of our farmhouse taproom and brewery barn and we can’t wait to share them with you! Open 7 days a week for your drinking pleasure”.
Ragged Island will be open from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday and Tuesday, 2 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, 12 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 12 pm to 7 pm, according to their website.
Ragged Island Brewing Company is located at 54 Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth and online at raggedislandbrewing.com.