After several months of construction, Ragged Island Brewing Company is ready to open to the public.

“GRAND OPENING! Join us Thursday, May 19th from 12-9 pm for the grand opening of our Farm Brewery,” Ragged Island Brewing Company shared on Facebook. “We have poured a lot of love into the renovations of our farmhouse taproom and brewery barn and we can’t wait to share them with you! Open 7 days a week for your drinking pleasure”.

Ragged Island will be open from 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday and Tuesday, 2 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, 12 pm to 9 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 12 pm to 7 pm, according to their website.

Ragged Island Brewing Company is located at 54 Bristol Ferry Road in Portsmouth and online at raggedislandbrewing.com.