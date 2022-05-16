Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
54 Callender Avenue sold for $799,000 on May 13. This 1,549 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.
11 W Narragansett Avenue sold for $699,000 on May 13. This 1,728 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.
310 Swan’s Wharf Row sold for $830,000 on May 13. This 1,656 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
203 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $3,030,000 on May 11. This 3,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,000,000.
14 Tilley Avenue sold for $770,000 on May 10. This 2,648 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $764,900.
8 Covell Street sold for $1,005,000 on May 10. This 1,325 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.
Middletown
27 Hunt Lane sold for $665,000 on May 13. This 2,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.
16 Stockton Drive sold for $440,000 on May 12. This 1,418 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $400,000.
519 Corey Lane sold for $470,000 on May 12. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.
5 Bailey Terrace sold for $717,500 on May 10. This 1,956 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,999.
29 Oliphant Lane sold for $255,000 on May 10. This 1,554 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,900.
4 Smithfield Drive sold for $575,000 on May 9. This 2,020 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,000.
99 Summerfield Lane sold for $2,000,000 on May 9. This 3,504 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,075,000.
Portsmouth
1 Tower Drive #404 sold for $500,000 on May 13. This 1,045 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $512,000.
1 Lagoon Road #446 sold for $119,500 on May 13. This dockominium was originally listed for $129,000.
182 Rebels Way sold for $765,000 on May 11. This 3,242 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $769,000.
0192 Beach Road sold for $489,900 on May 11. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,900.
57 Martens Road sold for $505,000 on May 11. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,000.
13 Narragansett Avenue sold for $421,000 on May 11. This 1,540 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $380,000.
Jamestown
No sales were recorded.
Tiverton
10 Clegg Avenue sold for $375,000 on May 10. This 2,006 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $375,000.
98 Clegg Avenue sold for $335,000 on May 12. This 958 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.
183 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,267,927 on May 10. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,060,000.
14 Montgomery Street sold for $425,000 on May 9. This 2,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $442,000.
Little Compton
No sales were recorded.