Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

54 Callender Avenue sold for $799,000 on May 13. This 1,549 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

11 W Narragansett Avenue sold for $699,000 on May 13. This 1,728 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

310 Swan’s Wharf Row sold for $830,000 on May 13. This 1,656 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

203 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $3,030,000 on May 11. This 3,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,000,000.

14 Tilley Avenue sold for $770,000 on May 10. This 2,648 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $764,900.

8 Covell Street sold for $1,005,000 on May 10. This 1,325 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.

Middletown

27 Hunt Lane sold for $665,000 on May 13. This 2,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

16 Stockton Drive sold for $440,000 on May 12. This 1,418 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $400,000.

519 Corey Lane sold for $470,000 on May 12. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

5 Bailey Terrace sold for $717,500 on May 10. This 1,956 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,999.

29 Oliphant Lane sold for $255,000 on May 10. This 1,554 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,900.

4 Smithfield Drive sold for $575,000 on May 9. This 2,020 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,000.

99 Summerfield Lane sold for $2,000,000 on May 9. This 3,504 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,075,000.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #404 sold for $500,000 on May 13. This 1,045 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $512,000.

1 Lagoon Road #446 sold for $119,500 on May 13. This dockominium was originally listed for $129,000.

182 Rebels Way sold for $765,000 on May 11. This 3,242 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $769,000.

0192 Beach Road sold for $489,900 on May 11. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,900.

57 Martens Road sold for $505,000 on May 11. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

13 Narragansett Avenue sold for $421,000 on May 11. This 1,540 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $380,000.

Jamestown

No sales were recorded.

Tiverton

10 Clegg Avenue sold for $375,000 on May 10. This 2,006 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

98 Clegg Avenue sold for $335,000 on May 12. This 958 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.

183 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,267,927 on May 10. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,060,000.

14 Montgomery Street sold for $425,000 on May 9. This 2,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $442,000.

Little Compton

No sales were recorded.