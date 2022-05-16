Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

54 Callender Avenue sold for $799,000 on May 13. This 1,549 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

11 W Narragansett Avenue sold for $699,000 on May 13. This 1,728 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

310 Swan’s Wharf Row sold for $830,000 on May 13. This 1,656 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

203 Coggeshall Avenue sold for $3,030,000 on May 11. This 3,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,000,000.

14 Tilley Avenue sold for $770,000 on May 10. This 2,648 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $764,900.

8 Covell Street sold for $1,005,000 on May 10. This 1,325 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $949,000.

Middletown

27 Hunt Lane sold for $665,000 on May 13. This 2,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,900.

16 Stockton Drive sold for $440,000 on May 12. This 1,418 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $400,000.

519 Corey Lane sold for $470,000 on May 12. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

5 Bailey Terrace sold for $717,500 on May 10. This 1,956 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,999.

29 Oliphant Lane sold for $255,000 on May 10. This 1,554 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $219,900.

4 Smithfield Drive sold for $575,000 on May 9. This 2,020 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $549,000.

99 Summerfield Lane sold for $2,000,000 on May 9. This 3,504 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,075,000.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #404 sold for $500,000 on May 13. This 1,045 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $512,000.

© IMAGE TEN REAL ESTATE PHOTOGRAPHERS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1 Lagoon Road #446 sold for $119,500 on May 13. This dockominium was originally listed for $129,000.

182 Rebels Way sold for $765,000 on May 11. This 3,242 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $769,000.

0192 Beach Road sold for $489,900 on May 11. This 1,750 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,900.

57 Martens Road sold for $505,000 on May 11. This 1,188 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

13 Narragansett Avenue sold for $421,000 on May 11. This 1,540 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $380,000.

Jamestown

No sales were recorded.

Tiverton

10 Clegg Avenue sold for $375,000 on May 10. This 2,006 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

98 Clegg Avenue sold for $335,000 on May 12. This 958 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $300,000.

183 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,267,927 on May 10. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,060,000.

14 Montgomery Street sold for $425,000 on May 9. This 2,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $442,000.

Little Compton

No sales were recorded.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.