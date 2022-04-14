Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 15
Frosty Freez will open for the season on April 15
Green Animals Topiary Garden will open for the season on April 15
High Planes to release ‘Ghost Town’ April 15
Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 10 am – April Tree Walk: Historic Hill at Newport Congregational Church
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, CODA at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown School Committee at 12 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Personnel Board at 3 pm
Saturday, April 16
Aquidneck Island Earth Week begins on April 16
Rhode Races Newport returns on April 16, expect minor traffic delays
Newport String Quartet to host a Spring Concert at Newport Art Museum
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 7:30 am – Newport Rhode Races
- 8 am to 9 am – Aquidneck Island Earth Week – Free Shorebird Stroll at Third Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am – Rose Pruning with Mike and Angelina Chute at Blithewold Mansion
- 10 am – Natural Dyes for Easter Eggs at Blithewold Mansion
- 10 am to 12 pm – Food Forest Clean-Up at Island Community Farm
- 10 am to 2 pm – Newport Marathon Clean-Up
- 11 am – Easter Egg Hunt at Castle Hill Inn
- 1 pm to 4 pm – Zumbathon at Creative Communities Collaborative
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Chamber Music and Daffodils at Newport Art Museum
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm: Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Evening Cruise with Piped-In Motown Sounds, from Jamestown
- 6:45 pm – Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island at Equality Park
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Portsmouth – Prudence Island Water District at 1 pm
Sunday, April 17
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner on April 17
Here’s which Rhode Island breweries will be open on Easter
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 11 am to 3 pm – Easter Brunch at Hotel Viking
- 12:30 pm – Beginner Birding: Spring Migration Celebration at Norman Bird Sanctuary
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
