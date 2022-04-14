Newport Daffodil Days Festival

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

Friday, April 15

Frosty Freez will open for the season on April 15

Green Animals Topiary Garden will open for the season on April 15

High Planes to release ‘Ghost Town’ April 15

Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, CODA at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, April 16

Aquidneck Island Earth Week begins on April 16

Rhode Races Newport returns on April 16, expect minor traffic delays

Newport String Quartet to host a Spring Concert at Newport Art Museum

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

Sunday, April 17

Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner on April 17

Here’s which Rhode Island breweries will be open on Easter

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: CeeCee & The Riders from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.

