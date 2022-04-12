The 2022 Newport Rhode Races, which include a Marathon, Half Marathon, 5k, and Beach Mile,, will take place on Saturday, April 16, starting at 7:30 am.

The events start and finish at Easton’s Beach. Roads are kept open throughout the day, but there may be some minimal traffic delays.

The Marathon will start at 7:30 am, the Half Marathon will start at 7:45 am, and the 5k will follow at 8:00 am.

New this year, the Beach Mile will start at noontime, on the beach adjacent to the finish line. It is an out and back on Easton’s Beach, finishing under the Race Arch

Newport and Middletown Police will manage traffic impact and safety. Roads will be affected from 6 am to 2 pm.

Race organizers ask that motorists “please share the road, allow a few minutes of extra commute time, and cheer on the runners as they complete their athletic journeys. We thank you for your patience and understanding”.

The race benefits Save The Bay, Daffodillion, Girls On The Run, and The Heather Abbott Foundation.

The marathon course is USATF certified and is a Boston Marathon Qualifier.

For more info, visit https://rhoderaces.com/events/newport/