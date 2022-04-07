Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend.
Friday, April 8
The RI Home Show returns to the Convention Center this weekend
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (April 8-10)
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm: Spring Workshop 4/8 | Tall Vase Arrangement at Young Designs
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor: John and Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Belfast at 2 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 3 pm to 7 pm, Outcry at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 9
Tiverton Land Trust to host Pardon Gray Egg Hunt on April 9
Newport Rugby will host Rhode Island Rugby Festival on Saturday
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am: Daffodil Ride 2022 at Touro Park
- 10 am: Springtime Scavenger Hunt at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am: Community Cleanup Event – Perrotti Park
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 12 pm: Maria Gianferrari – BEING A DOG book launch at Charter Books
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm: Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 5:30 pm: Gilded Age Soirée at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 6 pm: 10th Annual Frostbite Bash at Herreshoff Marine Museum
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen Evening Cruise with Piped-In Jimmy Buffett Hits, from Jamestown
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Newport Night Run | 2022
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 2 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Dee And Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 9 am
Sunday, April 10
What’s Up Interview: Theresa Caputo, coming to The Vets on April 10
Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus to meet virtually Sunday, marking the first anniversary of Act on Climate
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 8 am to 10 am: FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market Easter Pop-up Market at Tiverton Middle School Gymnasium
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 1 pm to 3 pm: The Easter Bunny Goes Daffy! at The Shops at Long Wharf
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin Hathaway & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.