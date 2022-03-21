by Tiverton Land Trust

The Tiverton Land Trust is excited to announce the return of the Pardon Gray Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9th. The rain date is April 16 – check social media for any potential changes.

This is a great family opportunity to celebrate the arrival of spring and enjoy the quiet beauty of Pardon Gray Preserve, the 230-acre open space that serves the Tiverton community year-round.

“Over the last 18 months, we have been working to host more community-centered events that get folks outside and onto various TLT properties. The Egg Hunt is a great way to mark the arrival of spring, and get families out to Pardon Gray Preserve,” said David Elliott, President of the Land Trust.

The Egg Hunt will start at 10:00 am. There will be four different timeslots for families to join. Ticket registration includes one child ticket and a selection of prizes for each child. Please remember to bring your own basket to collect eggs or you can purchase a TLT tote bag the day of the event! You and your family can arrive anytime within your assigned timeslot but please allow at least 30 minutes for check-in, egg hunting, and cashing in your eggs at our prize table!

When you arrive, check in at the front table before you get to egg hunting! Due to space restrictions and maintaining the essence of our preserve, the event will be ticketed only with limited space available. Go to the TLT website to register: https://www.tivertonlandtrust.org/

After your egg hunt, we encourage you to check out our trails! We will have Aquidneck Island Earth Week Nature Scavenger Hunt cards available at the prize table. Cross off all the items on the card and share them with us in exchange for a Helger’s ice cream coupon!

The Tiverton Land Trust is a private nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to preserving the rural character and scenic beauty of Tiverton by conserving open space and protecting land and wildlife habitats.