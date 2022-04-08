Music is everywhere this weekend on S-A-T-U-R-D-A-Y night! I just can’t wait! Forgive our Bay City Rollers reference and do check out the music in a variety of styles this weekend around RI!

Saturday: 90’s Alt-rock singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is best known for her groundbreaking song “I Kissed a Girl,” along with her hit “Supermodel” from the 1995 film Clueless. She’ll be gracing the confines of the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night in East Greenwich. Antje Duvekot opens at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Another cool show Saturday night at the Columbus Theatre in Providence when Club d’Elf with John Medeski takes the stage. One of the most innovative acts anywhere, the jazz-influenced collective blends it like no other, concocting a musical stew to challenge the senses. This one will sell out – a few tickets remain – details here.

Saturday: The Narragansett Brewery in Providence turns one year old this weekend and the brewery is celebrating with a day full of music and festivities. Check out Bluegrass favorites Hollow Turtle from 3-6 and Big Nazo with the Providence Drum Troupe from 6-9. Details here.

Saturday: Speaking of Gansett, longtime “Hi Neighbor” ambassadors Steve Smith and the Nakeds are back with regular shows and have a great one planned for Saturday night at the Narragansett Cafe in Jamestown. Let the good times roll! Details here.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Philharmonic returns with a concert of “American Classics” featuring Conductor Bramwell Tovey and pianist Jon Kimura Parker. Enjoy works by Price, Frank and Gershwin‘s Overture to Strike Up the Band at The Vets in Providence. Details here.

Saturday: Another cool show will happen at Askew Saturday night with Boston-based Will Dailey taking the reigns. The joint will certainly be rocking with The Quahogs and Bonsai Trees opening. Details here.