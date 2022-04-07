Rhode Island is famous for its extraordinary arts and culture scene. Live theater is a big part of that scene, with over a dozen venues producing plays. This weekend, we’re highlighting some of the best around the state. Have a great weekend!

All weekend: The Broadway hit DEAR EVAN HANSEN is playing at PPAC in Providence. The show won six Tony Awards in 2017 including “Best Musical,” as well as a Grammy Award in 2018 for “Best Musical Theater Album.” Not to be missed! Details here.

All Weekend: Sueno is a contemporary English-language re-imagining of Life is a Dream, by Pedro Calderón de la Barca. It’s considered one of the jewels of the Spanish Golden Age. The play opens this weekend at Trinity Rep in Providence. Details here.

Friday/Saturday: The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield is performing Whodunnit: An Improvised Murder Mystery Friday and Saturday. The production is a classic whodunit with a twist – it’s all improvised. The actors weave webs of secrets, deception, and mystery as they wind their way through a different murder each week. Details here.

Saturday: Warmer weather means its time to start thinking about getting out on the water. The Coastal Queen has a Jimmy Buffett-themed cruise from Jamestown around Newport this Saturday evening at 6PM. Bring a windbreaker! Details here.

Sunday: Head to The Vets in Providence Sunday for Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. featuring the renowned Long Island Medium. Check out Frank O’Donnell’s interview from earlier this month with Caputo here. Note: This is an afternoon show, beginning at 3PM. Details here.

All Weekend: This weekend is the 72nd Annual Rhode Island Home Show at the RI Convention Center in Providence. This year, the show features the RI Flower and Garden Show. The event runs Thursday through Sunday. Details here.