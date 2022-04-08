Salve Regina University’s Extensions Dance Company, directed by associate professor Lindsay Guarino, will present Spring Collection at the Casino Theatre on April 9and 10.

The dynamic program will feature choreography by visiting guest artists and student choreographers.

Melanie George, founder of Jazz Is…Dance Project, and Associate Curator and Director of Artist Initiatives at Jacob’s Pillow, staged two pieces for the show in her neo-jazz aesthetic: “Cholly Says…,” inspired by The Temptations and “Charlie Says…,” to music by Dizzy Gillespie.

Jazz artist Brandi Coleman, a professor at Southern Methodist University who also teaches and choreographs Jump Rhythm Technique, set an excerpt from a piece titled “Downtown Joyful Sound.” Ashley Rich, director of Rich Dance Project and finalist on the 8th season of So You Think You Can Dance, will share a new contemporary work titled “Facing Within.”Also, Katie Hopsicker, a New York-based artist and recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, revisited her Salve Regina senior capstone jazz piece titled “In Due Time.”

The concert will also feature new works by Salve students: Nakyah Dagraca ‘22, Morgan Dubay ‘24, Maddie Gellatly ‘23, Morgan George ‘22, Ava Siconolfi ‘24, Emily Wyrick ’22. Senior dance majors Rose Bogardus ‘22 and Bella DiFusco ‘22 will present their senior capstone projects, which investigate jazz music and movement aesthetics.

Performances are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday April 9, and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. The Casino Theatre is located at 9 Freebody St. in Newport. Tickets are free for Salve Regina students with a valid ID, $8 for Salve Regina faculty & staff, $10 for military and seniors, and $15 for general admission.

Call 401-341-2250 to reserve seats or purchase online at salve.edu/performances. Tickets will also be available immediately prior to each performance at the box office.