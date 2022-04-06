On Thursday, April 7, the RI Home Show returns to the Convention Center for the first time since 2019.

Presented by the Rhode Island Builders Association (RIBA), the RI Home Show runs through Sunday, April 10, and features a broad, exciting lineup of exhibits and interactive displays awaiting attendees.

Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 for seniors, with those 15 and younger being free. Tickets are valid for all four days of the show with a wristband, and are available at the gate or online. Visit RIBAhomeshow.com for more.

This year’s show – a unique experience for homeowners and local businesses alike – is organized into four categories: Tour, Explore, Learn, and Find.

The “Tour” element is highlighted by the Central Nurseries Garden Experience and the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts’ Art of the Ocean State exhibit. With “Gardens of the World,” attendees are sure to be inspired by landscaping and plants not native to the area but able to thrive in their backyards. At Art of the Ocean State, more than 100 unique, two-dimensional works on canvas and paper created by artists hailing from 26 of Rhode Island’s cities and towns are available for sale. “The gorgeous, one-of-a-kind works capture the spirit of the Ocean State and make the perfect addition to any home,” according to organizers.

At “Explore,” the category is buoyed by the breathtaking 2022 Rhode Island Federation of Garden Clubs, an NGC Design Specialty Flower Show branded, ‘Our World,’ and the Home Tech/Connected Home Experience. Admire the floral creations of designers from across New England, including underwater designs returning to the show for the first time in many years. With ‘Your World, Made Simple,’ ELAN Home Systems, and Mulholland Audio/Video of Seekonk, MA, have created a concept that brings together a home’s technology and utilities, from the basement to attic, to simplify your lifestyle.

The 9th annual Energy Expo leads the show’s “Learn” element. Thanks to the State of RI Energy Efficiency & Resource Management Council, the expo showcases electric technologies to help people reduce their energy usage and costs. There will also be the All-Electric Home; a cross-section of a sustainable home from solar and appliances, to heating, controls, and battery storage. It’s a project in partnership with RIBA, and that highlights the talents of Warwick Career Tech Center Carpentry and Electrical students.

And, in the “Find” section – the RI Home Show’s largest category – attendees will discover hundreds of individual exhibitors, contractors, workshops, and more. Some of what can be expected includes meeting local tradesmen for all areas of the home; the Local Lumberyard, offering tips on how to best utilize the expertise of local professionals; and a wide-range of seminars that are full of inspiration and ideas. There will also be an array of flower and artist demonstrations, kids’ activities, and more.

More info at https://ribahomeshow.com/