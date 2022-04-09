two white sailboats on body of water
Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week, April 3 – 9

10 – Middletown-based The Haven Collection closes $2.6 million seed round

9 – Newport Flower Show returning to Rosecliff in June, tickets are now on sale

8 – Groundswell’s expanded market opens April 15th

7 – Newport Restaurant Week returns, here’s a list of the 50+ restaurants participating

6 – The Newport Bachelorette Guide 2022

5 – This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Lynyrd Skynyrd Bassist Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport

4 – Sardella’s celebrating its 42nd Anniversary by offering original menu prices from the 1980s

3 – Rhode Island has just 1 billionaire, this is who it is

2 – What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 28 – April 1)

1 – Pay-by-plate parking system will replace parking meters in Newport

