Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp this week, April 3 – 9
10 – Middletown-based The Haven Collection closes $2.6 million seed round
9 – Newport Flower Show returning to Rosecliff in June, tickets are now on sale
8 – Groundswell’s expanded market opens April 15th
7 – Newport Restaurant Week returns, here’s a list of the 50+ restaurants participating
6 – The Newport Bachelorette Guide 2022
5 – This Day in RI History: April 2, 1952, Lynyrd Skynyrd Bassist Leon Wilkeson is born in Newport
4 – Sardella’s celebrating its 42nd Anniversary by offering original menu prices from the 1980s
3 – Rhode Island has just 1 billionaire, this is who it is
2 – What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 28 – April 1)
1 – Pay-by-plate parking system will replace parking meters in Newport
What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com