The Newport Flower Show is just around the corner.

The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that tickets are now on sale for the event, which will take place June 17-19 at Rosecliff.

Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme, “Eden … A Personal Paradise,” according to The Preservation Society of Newport County. Their entries will be displayed in the Rosecliff ballroom and salon, while other exhibits will be set in the Courtyard of Love and the oceanside terrace and lawn.

The Preservation Society says that tickets are more limited than with past Flower Shows; they are available by advance purchase only and are specific to one date and block of time.

“The Newport Flower Show is growing back, step by step, from the COVID pandemic,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County in a statement, which has hosted the show since 1996. “This year’s event will not include the lectures, demonstrations or champagne brunch of past Flower Shows, and the vendor marketplace will be smaller.

“But after having no Flower Show in 2020 and a small-scale version called Back in Bloom in 2021, the 2022 edition will be a step forward,” Coxe said. “It will be fun to see how the ‘Eden’ theme comes to life in the hands of the very creative horticulturists and botanical artists who enter the show.”

Special features of the 2022 Newport Flower Show will include:

• A beautiful central garden exhibit honoring the show’s longtime Presenting Sponsor, Bartlett Tree Experts.

• A garden exhibit in the Cour d ’Amour (Courtyard of Love) with floral versions of some of the whimsical topiary figures from Green Animals.

• Displays by the Newport Mansions Stores along with a small selection of vendors featuring garden-related items.

The guidelines for Flower Show entries are listed on the Preservation Society website under www.newportmansions.org/events/newport-flower-show.

The Newport Flower Show is made possible by the support of longtime Presenting Sponsor Bartlett Tree Experts, as well as the following sponsors: BankNewport, Coca-Cola, National Trust Insurance Services, Proven Winners: The #1 Plant Brand, and United Airlines.

All proceeds from The Newport Flower Show are dedicated to the ongoing restoration and preservation of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s 88 acres of gardens and landscapes.