In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

72 Houston Avenue #H sold for $825,000 on April 1. This 1,298 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

2 Potter Street sold for $680,000 on April 1. This 3,245 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $695,000.

100 Bliss Road sold for $525,000 on March 31. This 2,549 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

53 Farewell Street sold for $1,200,000 on April 1. This 2,133 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

15 Cliff Avenue sold for $2,950,000 on March 31. This 2,990 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,000,000.

70 Carroll Avenue $606 sold for $307,000 on April 1. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $319,000.

37 William Street #1 sold for $445,000 on March 31. This 795 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

36 Kay STreet #5 sold for $550,000 on March 29. This 963 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $525,000.

Middletown

47 Allston Avenue sold for $515,000 on April 1. This 2,454 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

2 Pocahontas Drive sold for $635,000 on March 31. This 2,608 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,900.

13 Philips Avenu sold for $425,000 on March 28. This 1,204 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

2 Stimpson Street sold for $850,000 on March 28. This 2,654 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home as originally listed for $899,000.

Portsmouth

021 Park Ave Avenue sold for $510,000 on April 1. This 1,688 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $539,000.

86 Narragansett Voulevard sold for $855,000 on March 30. This 2,976 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $915,000.

Jamestown

88 Mast Street sold for $540,000 on March 31. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $559,900.

Tiverton

34 James M. Beardsworth Road sold for $460,000 on March 30. This 2,420 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $459,900.

1392 Main Road sold for $1,075,000 on March 31. This 4,970 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

181 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,098,627 on March 29. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $975,000.

59 Grinnell Avenue sold for $315,000 on March 29. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $325,000.

315 Lake Road sold for $460,000 on March 29. This 2,996 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $449,000.

243 Chace Avenue sold for $325,000 on March 28. This 1,131 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $299,900.

Little Compton

63 Indian Road sold for $1,450,000 on March 31. This 2,232 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,190,000.

226 West Main Road sold for $825,000 on March 31. This 1,553 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $825,000.

