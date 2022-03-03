- Advertisement -

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, March 4

Samuel Slater Experience announces Grand Opening March 4

On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger & The Rockbottom Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Rejects Brewing Company – Comedy night at 8 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

11 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee

Saturday, March 5

Inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week set for March 5 – 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

11:30 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

Sunday, March 6

10 Rhode Island high school students will compete in the 17th Poetry Out Loud competition on March 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.