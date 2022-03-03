Subscribe to What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, March 4
Samuel Slater Experience announces Grand Opening March 4
On This Day In History – March 4, 1754: Benjamin Waterhouse, smallpox vaccine pioneer, born in Newport
Things To Do
- 10 am – Coffee and Conversations in the Carriage House – The Voyage of Nor’West John at Linden Place
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Licorice Pizza at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Jake Hunsinger & The Rockbottom Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Inside Out at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Dee Jayne Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Company – Comedy night at 8 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, March 5
Inaugural Rhode Island Craft Beer Week set for March 5 – 13
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm & 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold: March 5
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Roomful of Blues at St. Michael’s in Bristol
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Eddy’s Shoe from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, March 6
10 Rhode Island high school students will compete in the 17th Poetry Out Loud competition on March 6
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 3 pm – RI Wedding Expo at The Wayfinder Hotel
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 4 pm – Newport Navy Choristers present “Music for a Sunday Afternoon” Concert at St. Barnabas
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Night Shakers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.