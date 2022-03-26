Newport city hall newport city council

Here are the most-read What’sUpNewp stories of the past week.

1 – Theater Review: ‘Oklahoma!’ fails to impress at PPAC

2 – Mykono Pub opens in Middletown

3 – DEM: 1,000 free trees to R.I. residents this spring through the Energy-Saving Trees program

4 – Now Hiring: 169 companies hiring right now in the Newport area

5 – ‘Middletown Commons’ proposal before Planning Board on April 21

6 – Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

7 – Just Announced: James Taylor and his All-Star Band coming to the Dunkin Donuts Center July 1

8 – Short-term rentals now prohibited in Newport’s Residential Zones

9 – Newport Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

10 – What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( March 14 – 18)

