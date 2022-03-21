33 Marsh Street sold for $1,100,000 on March 1

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

64 Harrison Avenue sold for $850,000 on March 17. This 1,138 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $735,000.

70 Carroll Avenue #102 sold for $242,000 on March 16. This 708 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $235,000.

26 Hall Avenue sold for $761,000 on March 15. This 1,306 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $729,000.

35 Elm Street #2 sold for $622,500 on March 15. This 1,026 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $634,900.

33 Marsh Street sold for $1,100,000 on March 14. This 2,285 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

Middletown

124 Pasture Farm Drive sold for $665,000 on March 18. This 2,265 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.

Portsmouth

13 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $590,000 on March 17. This 1,022 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

1651 East Main Road sold for $425,000 on March 17. This 2,240 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $435,000.

173 Old Mill Lane sold for $555,000 on March 15. This 1,075 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $525,000.

Jamestown

25 Howland Avenue sold for $830,000 on March 17. This 1,479 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $830,000.

30 Battery Lane sold for $2,525,000 on March 15. This 3,296 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,625,000.

Tiverton

369 Stone Church Road sold for $410,000 on March 18. This 1,932 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

59 Durfee Road sold for $400,000 on March 16. This 1,847 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $385,000.

32 Bluebird Drive sold for $268,000 on March 15. This home was originally listed for 1,408 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

60 Charles Drive #4 sold for $280,000 on March 14. This 1,260 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $275,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

