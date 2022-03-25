Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper (Janitorial)
- 7-Eleven – New! 7-Eleven Newport is Hiring Store Leader!
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper | email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
- Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist Lead
- Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
- Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional
- At The Deck – Bartender
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk Supervisor
- Attic to Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
- Balfour Beatty – Maintenance Manager
- Bank Newport – Universal Banker
- Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER
- BEC Services – Slate Roofer
- Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher, Dining Room Server / Wait staff
- Boulevard Nurseries – Garden Center Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver
- Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Brookline Bancorp – Summer Teller – Middletown, RI
- Buskers – Wait Staff/Hostess
- Calypso Cards – Systems Operations Person
- Chilis – Host
- Chipotle – Food Server
- Christmas Tree Shops – Customer Checkout
- City of Newport – City Laborers – Various Departments, Deputy City Engineer
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator: Healthy Soils Healthy Seas
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk
- Cupcake Charlie’s – Bakery Assistant
- Diegos Middletown Barrio Cantina – Restaurant Help Wanted
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
- East Bay Community Action Program- Various health and human services positions
- East Ferry Deli – Spring and Summer Counter Help (seasonal)
- EPS Corporation – ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER II – (365)
- Essentials – Gift/clothing store retail associate
- Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
- Fidelity Investments – Customer Service Representative
- FishnTales Adventures – On Board Naturalist
- Fitzsparks – General Maintenance Worker
- Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants, Tour Guide
- Freedom Boat Club – Licensed Captains, Dock Managers & Dock Staff
- Gansett Cruises – Tour Guide
- Garden and Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
- Gateway Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) Hiring Event
- Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
- Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Barista
- HealthMarkets – Insurance Sales Agent
- Heatherwood Rehab – Medical Record Clerk/Central Supply
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- Hogan Associates – Real Estate Executive Assistant
- Hotel Viking – Event Planning Manager
- IHOP – Server
- Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Event Host
- Island Outfitters – Retail Sales Associate/Cashier
- Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
- IYRS – Curriculum and Instructional Specialist
- Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
- James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II-Floor Care Specialist
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Preschool Teaching Assistant
- Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
- John Clarke Senior Living – Chaplain
- JPMorgan Chase Bank – Part Time (30 Hours) Associate Banker (Network Expansion-New Build) Middletown Branch-Rhode Island South Shore- Middletown, RI
- JPS Construction and Design – Designer – Residential Construction
- Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- KVH Industries – Corporate Controller
- Lafrance Hospitality – Assistant General Manager Holiday Inn Express
- Langway Auto Group – Service Porter
- LAZ Parking – Newport Meters Manager
- Leidos – Engineering Tech II
- Lemon & Line – Key Holders
- Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
- Local Patch Farm – Crew members (send email/resumet to farmersmithri@gmail.com )
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- lululemon – REHIRE
- Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
- Mama Luisa Restaurant – SERVER
- Marriott International – Director of Finance and Accounting (Relocation Assistance)
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – SECURITY ASSISTANT-NI
- MCM – Crew Manager – Yacht Management Division
- Metro Security Company – Overnight Security Officer
- Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
- Middletown Public Schools – Director of Finance – ANTICIPATED OPENING
- Mill Street Inn – Housekeeper
- Motel 6 – Hotel General Manager
- MWR Newport – Hiring Fair on April 13
- Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation & Membership
- Newport Classic Yacht – Charter Boat Captain
- Newport Country Club – Shift Supervisor (Privat Newport Club)
- Newport County Laundry – Driver wanted for Commercial Laundry Mat
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy – remainder of 21-22 SY only
- Newport Hotel Group – Front Office Manager (Middletown, RI)
- Newport Mental Health – Intake Coordinator
- Newport Public Schools – ESY Speech Pathologist
- Newport Restaurant Group – Summer Job Fair on March 30
- Newport Vineyards – Jr. Sous, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Bakers, and more. Check out their full Job Fair on March 26
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Bartender
- Nomi Park – Steward/Dishwasher
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/Naturalist, Summer Camp Coordinator, Third Beach Naturalist, Assistant Teacher Naturalist
- Oldport Marine Services – Office Administrator- Full Time Year Round Position
- Panera Bread – Retail Team Member
- People’s Credit Union – Assistant Branch Manager – Middletown Branch – Flex Hours
- Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales Associate (Newport Thames St)
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
- Pleasant Surprise – Gift store retail associate
- Potter League – Customer/Animal Care Associate
- ProCam Pilots – Drone Operator – Mapping Mission – Middletown, RI
- Qlik – Data Integration Specialist – Healthcare (East)
- RDM – Part Time Retail Merchandiser
- Ragged Island Brewing Company – Full-time and part-time opportunities include Marketing and Events Coordinator, Taproom Managers and Servers
- Reagan Marine Construction – Construction Craft Laborer
- Residential Properties – Front Desk Receptionist
- Rite-Solutions – Configuration Management Specialist
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Event Coordinator
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Sayer Regan & Thayer – Real Estate Legal Assistant _Temp to Perm._
- Seabury Holdings – Apartment Maintenance Technician
- SEACORP – General Accountant
- Sea Rose Montessori School – Part-time teaching/care opportunities at Montessori school
- Semco Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist
- Shaner Operating Corp – Banquet Server
- Sheehans Office Interiors – Furniture Installer
- Sightsailing Of Newport – Deckhand for 72′ sailing vessel
- Smoke House – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR, ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER
- Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
- Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
- Sonesta Select Newport – Housekeeping
- Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Representative
- SpaVana Day Spa – Massage Therapist
- SRS Mrchandisting – Reset Specialist-Salty Snacks
- St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Maintenance
- Stoneacre – Full/ Part Time Bartenders
- Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager
- Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – A.M. Restaurant Server, Guest Services Representative, Food & Beverage Supervisor
- The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Transaction Coordinator
- The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress
- The General Store – 2 Full Time Sales Associates/Key Holders
- The Home Depot – Retail Sales Associate
- The Mooring – BARTENDER
- The Navy Exchange – Customer Service Associate
- The Newport Experience – Bartenders – The Safari Room Restaurant & OceanCliff Events – Newport, RI
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Digitization Specialist
- The Reef – Seasonal Supervisor, Servers/Bartenders/Hostess, Line Cooks
- The Sailing Museum – Visitor Experience and Store Manager
- The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
- The Vanderbilt – Concierge/Guest Relations Part-Time
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Laundry Attendant
- TJ MAxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
- Total Aviation Staffing – Director of Operations – FAA Certified Part 135 Operator
- Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking
- U.G. Nasons – Administrative Assistant / Estimator
- Unified Parking Group – Hotel Valet
- US Naval Sea Systems Command – TECHNICIAN
- Victra – Sales Consultant
- Viking Tours of Newport – Administrative Support For Newport RI Tour & Transportation Sales Office
- VTG – Program Analyst (SBIR Warfare Center Coordinator (SWCC))
- Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Agent
- Waste Management – Helper – Residential
- Watershed Security – Remote Management Analyst III/w Top Secret
- WeeCare – Family Nanny
- What’sUpNewp – Local Government Reporter
- White Horse Tavern – Food Runner
- Young Designs – Retail Sales
