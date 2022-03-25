jobs available in Newport, RI

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeper (Janitorial)
  2. 7-Eleven – New! 7-Eleven Newport is Hiring Store Leader!
  3. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper |  email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
  4. Advantage Solutions – Event Specialist Lead
  5. Aldi – Part-Time Store Associate
  6. Allied Universal – Security Officer Hospital Setting
  7. Arbor Associates – Direct Support Professional
  8. At The Deck – Bartender
  9. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor, Front Desk Supervisor
  10. Attic to Cellar Cleaning Company – House Cleaner
  11. Balfour Beatty – Maintenance Manager
  12. Bank Newport – Universal Banker
  13. Bar ‘Cino – BARTENDER
  14. BEC Services – Slate Roofer
  15. Benchmark Senior Living – Dishwasher, Dining Room Server / Wait staff
  16. Boulevard Nurseries – Garden Center Yard Assistant/Delivery Driver
  17. Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
  18. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  19. Brookline Bancorp – Summer Teller – Middletown, RI
  20. Buskers – Wait Staff/Hostess
  21. Calypso Cards – Systems Operations Person
  22. Chilis – Host
  23. Chipotle – Food Server
  24. Christmas Tree Shops – Customer Checkout
  25. City of Newport – City Laborers – Various Departments, Deputy City Engineer
  26. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  27. Clean Ocean Access – Program Coordinator: Healthy Soils Healthy Seas
  28. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk
  29. Cupcake Charlie’s – Bakery Assistant
  30. Diegos Middletown Barrio Cantina – Restaurant Help Wanted
  31. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  32. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative/ Pizza Maker
  33. East Bay Community Action Program- Various health and human services positions
  34. East Ferry Deli – Spring and Summer Counter Help (seasonal)
  35. EPS Corporation – ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER II – (365)
  36. Essentials – Gift/clothing store retail associate
  37. Fetch – Dog Walker and Pet Care Provider
  38. Fidelity Investments – Customer Service Representative
  39. FishnTales Adventures – On Board Naturalist
  40. Fitzsparks – General Maintenance Worker
  41. Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event AttendantsTour Guide
  42. Freedom Boat Club – Licensed Captains, Dock Managers & Dock Staff
  43. Gansett Cruises – Tour Guide
  44. Garden and Landscapes – Landscaping Crew Member
  45. Gateway Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) Hiring Event
  46. Genesis Healthcare – Registered Nurse — RN (Full Time)
  47. Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina – Barista
  48. HealthMarkets – Insurance Sales Agent
  49. Heatherwood Rehab – Medical Record Clerk/Central Supply
  50. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  51. Hogan Associates – Real Estate Executive Assistant
  52. Hotel Viking – Event Planning Manager
  53. IHOP – Server
  54. Inns on Bellevue – Housekeeper
  55. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Event Host
  56. Island Outfitters – Retail Sales Associate/Cashier
  57. Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
  58. IYRS – Curriculum and Instructional Specialist
  59. Jackson Hewitt – New TP’s
  60. James L. Maher Center – Housekeeper II-Floor Care Specialist
  61. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Preschool Teaching Assistant
  62. Joe’s Kwik Mart – Joe’s Kwik Mart Store Manager
  63. John Clarke Senior Living – Chaplain
  64. JPMorgan Chase Bank – Part Time (30 Hours) Associate Banker (Network Expansion-New Build) Middletown Branch-Rhode Island South Shore- Middletown, RI
  65. JPS Construction and Design – Designer – Residential Construction
  66. Kiel James Patrick – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  67. KFC – KFC Team Member
  68. KVH Industries – Corporate Controller
  69. Lafrance Hospitality – Assistant General Manager Holiday Inn Express
  70. Langway Auto Group – Service Porter
  71. LAZ Parking – Newport Meters Manager
  72. Leidos – Engineering Tech II
  73. Lemon & Line – Key Holders
  74. Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
  75. Local Patch Farm – Crew members (send email/resumet to farmersmithri@gmail.com )
  76. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  77. lululemon – REHIRE
  78. Magellan Health – Military Family Life Counselor
  79. Mama Luisa Restaurant – SERVER
  80. Marriott International – Director of Finance and Accounting (Relocation Assistance)
  81. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  82. McLaughlin Research Corp – SECURITY ASSISTANT-NI
  83. MCM – Crew Manager – Yacht Management Division
  84. Metro Security Company – Overnight Security Officer
  85. Middletown Family Dental – Dental Assistant
  86. Middletown Public Schools – Director of Finance – ANTICIPATED OPENING
  87. Mill Street Inn – Housekeeper
  88. Motel 6 – Hotel General Manager
  89. MWR Newport – Hiring Fair on April 13
  90. Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation & Membership
  91. Newport Classic Yacht – Charter Boat Captain
  92. Newport Country Club – Shift Supervisor (Privat Newport Club) 
  93. Newport County Laundry – Driver wanted for Commercial Laundry Mat
  94. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy – remainder of 21-22 SY only
  95. Newport Hotel Group – Front Office Manager (Middletown, RI)
  96. Newport Mental Health – Intake Coordinator
  97. Newport Public Schools – ESY Speech Pathologist
  98. Newport Restaurant Group – Summer Job Fair on March 30
  99. Newport Vineyards – Jr. Sous, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Bakers, and more. Check out their full Job Fair on March 26
  100. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Bartender
  101. Nomi Park – Steward/Dishwasher
  102. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/NaturalistSummer Camp CoordinatorThird Beach NaturalistAssistant Teacher Naturalist
  103. Oldport Marine Services – Office Administrator- Full Time Year Round Position
  104. Panera Bread – Retail Team Member
  105. People’s Credit Union – Assistant Branch Manager – Middletown Branch – Flex Hours
  106. Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales Associate (Newport Thames St)
  107. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  108. Planet Fitness – Fitness Trainer
  109. Pleasant Surprise – Gift store retail associate
  110. Potter League – Customer/Animal Care Associate
  111. ProCam Pilots – Drone Operator – Mapping Mission – Middletown, RI
  112. Qlik – Data Integration Specialist – Healthcare (East)
  113. RDM – Part Time Retail Merchandiser
  114. Ragged Island Brewing Company – Full-time and part-time opportunities include Marketing and Events Coordinator, Taproom Managers and Servers
  115. Reagan Marine Construction – Construction Craft Laborer
  116. Residential Properties – Front Desk Receptionist
  117. Rite-Solutions – Configuration Management Specialist
  118. Safe Harbor Marinas – Event Coordinator
  119. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  120. Sayer Regan & Thayer – Real Estate Legal Assistant _Temp to Perm._
  121. Seabury Holdings – Apartment Maintenance Technician
  122. SEACORP – General Accountant
  123. Sea Rose Montessori School – Part-time teaching/care opportunities at Montessori school
  124. Semco Orthodontics – Front Desk Receptionist
  125. Shaner Operating Corp – Banquet Server
  126. Sheehans Office Interiors – Furniture Installer
  127. Sightsailing Of Newport – Deckhand for 72′ sailing vessel 
  128. Smoke House – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR, ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER
  129. Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
  130. Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
  131. Sonesta Select Newport – Housekeeping
  132. Southcoast Health System – Patient Access Representative
  133. SpaVana Day Spa – Massage Therapist
  134. SRS Mrchandisting – Reset Specialist-Salty Snacks
  135. St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Maintenance
  136. Stoneacre – Full/ Part Time Bartenders
  137. Stop & Shop – Assistant Store Manager
  138. Team One Newport – Warehouse Worker
  139. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – A.M. Restaurant Server, Guest Services Representative, Food & Beverage Supervisor
  140. The Connor Dowd Realty Group – Transaction Coordinator
  141. The Gastro Beach Pub – Server and Waitress
  142. The General Store – 2 Full Time Sales Associates/Key Holders
  143. The Home Depot – Retail Sales Associate
  144. The Mooring – BARTENDER
  145. The Navy Exchange – Customer Service Associate
  146. The Newport Experience – Bartenders – The Safari Room Restaurant & OceanCliff Events – Newport, RI
  147. The Paper Store – Sales Associate
  148. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Digitization Specialist
  149. The Reef – Seasonal SupervisorServers/Bartenders/HostessLine Cooks
  150. The Sailing Museum – Visitor Experience and Store Manager
  151. The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
  152. The Vanderbilt – Concierge/Guest Relations Part-Time
  153. The Wayfinder Hotel – Laundry Attendant
  154. TJ MAxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
  155. Total Aviation Staffing – Director of Operations – FAA Certified Part 135 Operator
  156. Towne Park – Hotel Bell Attendant – Hotel Viking
  157. U.G. Nasons – Administrative Assistant / Estimator
  158. Unified Parking Group – Hotel Valet
  159. US Naval Sea Systems Command – TECHNICIAN
  160. Victra – Sales Consultant
  161. Viking Tours of Newport – Administrative Support For Newport RI Tour & Transportation Sales Office
  162. VTG – Program Analyst (SBIR Warfare Center Coordinator (SWCC))
  163. Warner Realty Group – Real Estate Agent
  164. Waste Management – Helper – Residential
  165. Watershed Security – Remote Management Analyst III/w Top Secret
  166. WeeCare – Family Nanny
  167. What’sUpNewp – Local Government Reporter
  168. White Horse Tavern – Food Runner
  169. Young Designs – Retail Sales

