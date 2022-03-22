What’sUpNewp, a locally-owned and independent online news publisher, is looking for a reporter to join our growing team.

The Local Government Reporter will cover what’s happening in government and politics across Aquidneck Island- meetings, zoning, planning, and more. This reporter will also be expected to cover breaking news in those topics, write daily stories, and to cover local stories across all of our platforms (website, social media, etc).

Who You Might Be

You have solid news judgment, creative story ideas, and a collaborative spirit.

You have excellent writing skills.

You have the ability to juggle several stories at once.

You are fluent in social media and digital story forms.

You are able to look beyond the agenda of a meeting and find the story that’s relevant to What’sUpNewp readers and residents of Aquidneck Island.

If you don’t cross off all the boxes above, it’s ok – still apply. We’re willing to train and work with the right person.

The Fine Details



The Local Government Reporter is a paid contract position. The Pay Range is between $25 – $35 an hour. The reporter will work a flexible part-time schedule. The ability to attend city and town meetings at night is a must.

What’sUpNewp is an equal opportunity employer.

Apply

If you’re interested in applying or learning more, please email us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com. Tell us why you’re interested in the position and include anything that best tells the story about you and your experience.