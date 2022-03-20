Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor has announced a concert scheduled for July 1, 2022 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence. Billed “An Evening With James Taylor and his All-Star Band,” the event is his first show in Providence since March 2019, when he co-headlined with Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor is best known for timeless classics like “Fire and Rain,” “Carolina in My Mind,” and “Sweet Baby James.” He played the Newport Folk Festival in 1969, when his set was famously interrupted by the first moon landing, and later in 2015 when he arrived at Fort Adams by boat.

Taylor is an inductee in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Grammy Award winner has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label. In 2015, Taylor was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and in 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, March 25 here.

More on WUN:

JT at Newport Folk 2015: In Pictures: Day 2 of Newport Folk Festival – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

2019 IYRS Summer Gala set a new fundraising record, featured a performance by James Taylor – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)