Friday, February 4

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 4:30 pm, House of Gucci at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Pros from Dover from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

3 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee





Saturday, February 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – The Travelin’ Wanna’ B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play from 8 pm to 12 am

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corener – The Infinite Groove at 8 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet.

Sunday, February 6

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government