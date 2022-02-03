All Weekend: Monster Jam returns to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence this weekend with four shows beginning Friday night at 7PM. See the legendary Grave Digger®, Megalodon® , El Toro Loco® and more push all limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Click here for more information and tickets.

Fri/Sat: Bundle up this weekend for a Newport Foodie Stroll and enjoy a three-course meal, “each course presented at exquisite restaurants, accompanied by selected wine pairings.” The progressive stroll will last several hours along Newport’s Historic Thames Street. Meet Tom and Susan at 6PM in front of O’Brien’s Pub, 501 Thames Street. For more information, visit www.newportfoodiesstroll.com.

All Weekend: See Moonfall. Any film that has CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” on the soundtrack is already a hit in our eyes! If it’s been a while since you’ve seen a good disaster flick, this may be the answer to your prayers. The film, starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, opens this weekend in theaters only. Details here.

Saturday: URI Men’s Basketball returns to the Ryan Center with a rivalry matchup as the Rams take on the UMASS Minutemen. Rhody is looking to improve their conference record as they make a run at March Madness. Click here for tickets and further details.

Saturday: The Rhode Island Brew Fest will be held at the Waterfire Arts Center on Saturday. The Fest has two sessions, afternoon and evening – tickets are sold out. Check out our interview with Festival organizer Lisa McCurdy here.

Sunday: The Providence Flea is back this Sunday at the Farm Fresh Market Hall from 11AM-3PM. Browse vintage vendors, artisans, indie makers, and food trucks. Details here.

More Event coverage on WUN:

Newport Art Museum to present ‘Newport Gilded Age in Color’ – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

‘New Worlds’ after a long Groundhog Day – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

Newport String Quartet to perform at Trinity Church on Feb. 13 – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)

What’s Up Interview: Lisa McCurdy of RI Brew Fest – Coming to Waterfire Arts Center Saturday Feb. 5 – What’s Up Newp (whatsupnewp.com)