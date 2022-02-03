The Newport Art Museum this week announced that it will present Newport Gilded Age in Color, a lecture with Keith Stokes, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 5:30 – 7:00 pm.

Stokes, a member of the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, will discuss the persons and families that lived, worked, and worshipped in 19th and early 20th century Newport during the Gilded Age sharing cultural, social, educational, political, and personal discourse with fellow families of color and means.

The lecture is available in person as well as virtually via Zoom. The lecture will be followed by audience Q&A and reception.

Proof of vaccination will be required at check-in for all in-person guests. Masks must also be worn inside at all times except for actively eating and drinking.

The event is free, and registration is available at www.newportartmuseum.org.