If you’re going out Friday night, use caution! This week, we’ll turn our attention to some of the best local music around RI and beyond. Have a great weekend!

Friday: R&B/Funk legends Earth Wind and Fire will play a rescheduled show at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The band ruled the charts in the 1970’s and 1980’s with eight #1 hits and over 100 million albums sold. Wowza! A few tickets are still available here.

Friday: Award-winning RI indie band The Naticks play One Pelham East in Newport Friday at 8PM. Hear covers and originals from the band that was a three-time RI Monthly “Best of RI” winner. Details here.

Saturday: You had us at “song dribbler” … Experimental rocker Mega Bog (Erin Birgy) is described as “a song-dribbler …. a Pacific Northwest rodeo child with an unmistakable laugh who was allegedly cursed upon conception.” Check out her eclectic sounds at the Columbus Theatre in Providence Saturday night at 8M. Baby, baby opens. Details here.

Saturday: Jazz singer Shawnn Monteiro returns to Chan’s in Woonsocket Saturday on the heels of her new release, You Are There. Read our complete preview of the show here. Click here for tickets.

Saturday: The David Tessier All-Star Stars will be at the Twin River Lighthouse Bar in Lincoln for a show of 60s and 70s hits along with a few deep tracks Saturday night at 9PM. It’s a free show so there’s no excuse not to rock! Details here.

Sunday: Support local music at Askew in Providence Sunday at 7PM with the “River Bend East Rhode Show” featuring singer-songwriters Rachel Sumner, J. Michael Graham and Steve Allain. The show is a fundraiser for a larger festival that happens every September. Click here for details.