It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

17 Gunning Ct, Middletown | Listed by Jess Powers of Coastal Properties Group

Look forward to beautiful summer days in your new home or vacation rental at this coastal oasis located within walking/cycling distance of Newport’s Easton’s Beach or Middletown’s Surfers End & Second Beach. Newly renovated, this beach house features a well thought out open concept floor plan featuring a large kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a living room that is ideal for entertaining & highlighted by an abundance of natural light from front to back. The first floor also features an office or bedroom located off of the kitchen and a large first floor full bathroom. There are three bedrooms on the second floor with a primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spectacular Ocean views through the brand-new sliding doors. The full basement offers ample room for storage & would be ideal to refinish for bonus space. Additional renovations include a new roof and Central AC. The backyard is ready for summer parties with a beautiful stone patio & fire pit. The fully fenced yard has a gate which opens to a large field with access to the elementary school playground. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a one car garage and plenty of additional parking, this home is less than a 5 minute ride to Newport’s acclaimed restaurants and shops. With so much great interior space and a yard built for entertaining, this would be a great vacation getaway, primary residence, or Air Bnb investment property.

Newport

26 Hall Avenue | $729,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

21 Mumford Avenue | $625,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

94 Spring Street | $1,095,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

82 Burnside Avenue | $749,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

6 Boss Court | $1,425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

192 Allston Avenue | $2,275,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Gunning Court | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

28 Bourbon Street | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $939,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

456 Beacon Avenue | $654,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

16 Reed Street | $410,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

59 Grinnell Avenue | $325,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

73 Stafford Road | $399,999

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

660 Lake Road | $859,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

369 Stone Church Road | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Little Compton

None scheduled at time of publishing of this story.