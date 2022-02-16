Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

17 Gunning Ct, Middletown | Listed by Jess Powers of Coastal Properties Group

Look forward to beautiful summer days in your new home or vacation rental at this coastal oasis located within walking/cycling distance of Newport’s Easton’s Beach or Middletown’s Surfers End & Second Beach. Newly renovated, this beach house features a well thought out open concept floor plan featuring a large kitchen with new appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a living room that is ideal for entertaining & highlighted by an abundance of natural light from front to back. The first floor also features an office or bedroom located off of the kitchen and a large first floor full bathroom. There are three bedrooms on the second floor with a primary bedroom with vaulted ceiling and a spectacular Ocean views through the brand-new sliding doors. The full basement offers ample room for storage & would be ideal to refinish for bonus space. Additional renovations include a new roof and Central AC. The backyard is ready for summer parties with a beautiful stone patio & fire pit. The fully fenced yard has a gate which opens to a large field with access to the elementary school playground. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a one car garage and plenty of additional parking, this home is less than a 5 minute ride to Newport’s acclaimed restaurants and shops. With so much great interior space and a yard built for entertaining, this would be a great vacation getaway, primary residence, or Air Bnb investment property.

Newport

26 Hall Avenue | $729,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

21 Mumford Avenue | $625,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm.

94 Spring Street | $1,095,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

82 Burnside Avenue | $749,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

6 Boss Court | $1,425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

192 Allston Avenue | $2,275,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

17 Gunning Court | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

28 Bourbon Street | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $939,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

456 Beacon Avenue | $654,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

375 West Reach Drive | $1,925,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

16 Reed Street | $410,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

59 Grinnell Avenue | $325,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

73 Stafford Road | $399,999

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

660 Lake Road | $859,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

369 Stone Church Road | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

Little Compton

None scheduled at time of publishing of this story.

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.