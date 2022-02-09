Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
In traditional fashion, the sold-out Newport Folk Festival has begun announcing lineup in a rolling fashion.
Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and multi-GRAMMY winner, Taj Mahal, was the first artist to be announced to the 2022 Newport Folk Festival lineup on February 3, just a day after the event sold-out within minutes.
The 2022 Newport Folk Festival will take place at Fort Adams State Park Friday, July 22, Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24.
What’s Up Newp will continue to update the lineup below with the latest announcements.
2022 Newport Folk Festival Lineup
The lineup announcement will continue over the days and weeks ahead.
Friday, July 22
- More to be announced.
Saturday, July 23
- Clairo
- More to be announced.
Sunday, July 24
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- More to be announced.
More on Newport Folk
Newport Folk Festival Announces on-sale date for 2022 Festival
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 1 Recap and Photos
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 2 Recap and Photos
Newport Folk 2021 – “Folk On” Day 3 Recap and Photos
Latest from WUN
- Opinion: Jumpstarting the Blue Economy 28 mins ago
- Pandemic-related school closings likely to have far-reaching effects on child well-being 57 mins ago
- Obituary: Peter McIntosh 1 hour ago
- Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19 1 hour ago
- Obituary: Edward Francis Regan 2 hours ago