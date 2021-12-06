Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, December 6

Santa Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods beginning December 6

Hiss Golden Messenger to play Fete Music Hall on December 6th

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, December 7

Santa scheduled to tour Newport’s neighborhoods beginning December 7

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Wednesday, December 8

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 9

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, December 10

Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11

Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert returns this Friday, will benefit Agricultural Education Program

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Downton Abbey at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Schemers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, December 11

Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11

Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The Polar Express at 4:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club – Traveling Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, December 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Elf at 1:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 5 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.