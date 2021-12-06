Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, December 6
Santa Claus to visit Middletown neighborhoods beginning December 6
Hiss Golden Messenger to play Fete Music Hall on December 6th
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Little Compton Pension Committee
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 5:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Charter Review Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Design Review Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
Tuesday, December 7
Santa scheduled to tour Newport’s neighborhoods beginning December 7
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Storytelling Workshop at The Huddle
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm
- One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 11 am – Newport Tourism Marketing Management Authority
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review
Wednesday, December 8
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 3:30 pm – FREE Wednesday Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm – Wreath Decorating with Young Designs at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Jamestown Harbor Management Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, December 9
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm – Student’s Impressions of Christmas in Newport at Newport Yacht Club
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- The Reef – Family Jam Band from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- 1 pm – Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee
- 4 pm – Middletown Tree Commission
- 5 pm – Newport Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, December 10
Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11
Newport Navy Choristers’ Holiday Concert returns this Friday, will benefit Agricultural Education Program
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 4 pm – Newport History Tours- Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm – IYRS Community Holiday Party at Restoration Hall
- 6 pm – UpStyle & Sip Night at The Huddle
- 7:30 pm – Newport Navy Choristers Concert at St. Barnabas Church
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Downton Abbey at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz (Portsmouth) – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Schemers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 9:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, December 11
Annual Holiday Arts Market returns to the Jamestown Arts Center December 10 – 11
Comedian Howie Mandel to Perform at Mohegan Sun Arena December 11
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelterport
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am – Winter Tree Bud Identification Workshop at Redwood Library
- 10 am to 3 pm – Chinese Tea House Brunch with Stoneacre Brasserie
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 11 am – 2021 Mingle & Jingle at Big Blue Bike Barn
- 12 pm – Make Your Own Holiday Tea Towels at The Huddle
- 12 pm to 6 pm – “Brinner” Pop-Up at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Field of Artisans at Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co.
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 2 pm – Newport String Project Winter Concert at Newport Art Museum
- 4 pm – Newport History Tours- Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Polar Express at 4:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club – Traveling Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, December 12
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- Holiday at the Newport Mansions
- Singing For Shelter
- 10 am to 1 pm – Brunch with Santa In Newport & Elves Workshop at Nomi Park
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 10 am to 5 pm – Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 10:30 am – Coastal Queen Fall Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruise, from Newport
- 11 am – Drag Brunch at The Reef
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Newport
- 1 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises, from Jamestown
- 1 pm – Pictures with Santa Sponsored by the Newport Recreation Dept
- 3 pm – Coastal Queen’s Sing-A-Long Cruise, from Jamestown
- 4 pm – Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
- 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm – S’more Holiday Cheer at Castle Hill Inn
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6:30 pm – Messiah at the Mansion at Rosecliff
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Elf at 1:30 pm, The French Dispatch at 5 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government