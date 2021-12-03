The Middletown Fire Department has announced the Santa Claus Middletown Tour
2021 schedule.
According to sources within the department, Santa and his elves are expected to start their
annual visits to Middletown on Monday, December 6, and visit every neighborhood through
Friday, Dec. 17. For a complete schedule, check the document below.
As in year’s past, Santa’s visits will be weather dependent and the schedule can shift, but he
will try to see every child in Middletown. Keep an eye on the Middletown Fire’s Facebook
page for the Santa Tracker and any updates.
To keep people safe, Santa asked everyone to wear masks while visiting with him and his
elves, even if you’re vaccinated for COVID-19. Also, Santa said unfortunately there will be
no photos this year with him due to health concerns, something that could change
depending on how the pandemic goes.
Those not feeling well are asked to avoid Santa and his elves. However, if a child misses an
opportunity to see Santa because of illness, email Middletown Fire Battalion Chief Brian
DeFreitas at bdefreitas@middletownri.com with a message and Santa will do his best to
drop by.
The Town of Middletown sends special thanks to Middletown Fire Lt. Matt Maruska for his assistance in securing Santa’s visit. Lastly, the Middletown Fire Department wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and safe holiday 2021 season.
The complete schedule is posted here https://mdl.town/Santa2021 and Middletown’s Facebook Page.
Beginning Tuesday, December 7, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.