The Middletown Fire Department has announced the Santa Claus Middletown Tour

2021 schedule.

According to sources within the department, Santa and his elves are expected to start their

annual visits to Middletown on Monday, December 6, and visit every neighborhood through

Friday, Dec. 17. For a complete schedule, check the document below.

As in year’s past, Santa’s visits will be weather dependent and the schedule can shift, but he

will try to see every child in Middletown. Keep an eye on the Middletown Fire’s Facebook

page for the Santa Tracker and any updates.

To keep people safe, Santa asked everyone to wear masks while visiting with him and his

elves, even if you’re vaccinated for COVID-19. Also, Santa said unfortunately there will be

no photos this year with him due to health concerns, something that could change

depending on how the pandemic goes.

Those not feeling well are asked to avoid Santa and his elves. However, if a child misses an

opportunity to see Santa because of illness, email Middletown Fire Battalion Chief Brian

DeFreitas at bdefreitas@middletownri.com with a message and Santa will do his best to

drop by.

The Town of Middletown sends special thanks to Middletown Fire Lt. Matt Maruska for his assistance in securing Santa’s visit. Lastly, the Middletown Fire Department wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and safe holiday 2021 season.

The complete schedule is posted here https://mdl.town/Santa2021 and Middletown’s Facebook Page.

Beginning Tuesday, December 7, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.