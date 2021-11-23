2021 Grammy nominee Hiss Golden Messenger is set to perform at Fete Music Hall on December 6 in support of his latest album Quietly Blowing It (Merge Records). See ticket information HERE.

Written, arranged and produced by bandleader/songwriter M.C. Taylor, the band released Quietly Blowing It to critical acclaim in June 2021. Hiss Golden Messenger also recently put out a new kind of holiday record with O Come All Ye Faithful and its dub remix companion The Sounding Joy, both released on Merge Records.

Upon release, Quietly Blowing It – the follow-up to Terms of Surrender (2019), which was nominated for a 2021 Grammy® Award for Best Americana Album – received high critical praise with four-star reviews running throughout the US and overseas, including in Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, MOJO, The Guardian, The Independent and more. Other positive coverage ran in media outlets such as The New York Times, The Associated Press, Consequence, No Depression, Glide, Aquarium Drunkard, Magnet and much more.

Hiss Golden Messenger was also the subject of a feature segment on NPR Weekend Edition and appeared on CBS Saturday Morning. Watch their performance of soulful first single “Sanctuary”, which spent three weeks at #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart, HERE. See additional press highlights HERE.

Released last month, O Come All Ye Faithful was conceptualized and written during the chaotic fall months of 2020. It’s a meditation on grace, loss, hope and community with special contributions by Grammy Award-winner Aoife O’Donovan, Nathaniel Rateliff, Erin Rae, Buddy Miller and members of Taylor’s extended family. Listen to the soulful folk of the Hiss Golden Messenger holiday original “Grace” HERE.

For over a decade, the songs of Hiss Golden Messenger have resonated profoundly with music fans, fellow artists and so many others. Their live shows have become a sanctuary for all types of people drawn to Taylor’s ability to shine light on our innermost human emotions, the ones that rarely reveal themselves. The compassion, empathy and genuine sentiment of Hiss Golden Messenger’s music have never been better suited for a time than right now.