UNCASVILLE, CT (September 20, 2021) – Comedian and television host Howie Mandel returns to Mohegan Sun Arena for one hilarious night on Saturday, December 11th at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, September 24th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, September 25th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Howie Mandel has remained a constant force in show business for more than 30 years. He can currently be seen on NBC’s flagship series America’s Got Talent, where he has served as a judge for 11 seasons. He recently finished production on his new documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me. Other recent projects include judging NBC’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, CNBC’s Deal or No Deal, where he served as executive producer and host, and Nat Geo Wild’s Animals Doing Things, which he co-hosted with his son Alex. In 2019, he released his first solo special in 20 years.

His additional projects as a host, actor, and/or executive producer include Take It All and Howie Do It for NBC, Deal With It for TBS and Mobbed for Fox. Previously, Mandel received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for Deal or No Deal and a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Game Show Host for the syndicated version of the show.

Mandel’s versatile career has encompassed virtually all aspects of the entertainment spectrum, including television, film and stage. From his work on the Emmy Award-winning St. Elsewhere, to the international animated children’s series Bobby’s World, Mandel has become a mainstay of the American comedy scene. In 2009, Mandel added author to his resume when he released his frank, funny and no-holds-barred memoir, Here’s the Deal: Don’t Touch Me. The memoir revealed his ongoing struggle with OCD and ADHD, and how it has shaped his life and career. It made The New York Times bestseller list on its first week and remained on the list for several consecutive weeks.

Mandel has done countless comedy specials both on cable and network television. He has also hosted his own syndicated talk show, The Howie Mandel Show, and is a mainstay on the talk show circuit. He continues to perform as many as 200 standup comedy shows each year throughout the U.S. and Canada.