Monday, October 25
Irish immigrant women in domestic service topic of October 25 lecture
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 6 pm – Irish immigrant women in domestic service topic of upcoming lecture
- 7:30 pm – Hocus Pocus Party at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 2 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Housing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, October 26
Newport Art Museum to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” lecture series with John R. Tschirch
Things To Do
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm – Brighter Futures 2021: Resilience & Rebuilding
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Fantastic Fungi at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee
- 4:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Budget Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, October 27
Pell Bridge to transition to all-electronic tolling on October 27
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition at Braga Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm – Hocus Pocus Party at JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Hocus Pocus at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Thursday, October 28
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5 pm – Valcour: The 1776 Campaign that Saved the Cause of Liberty (virtual)
- 5 pm – Pumpkins & Pints at Newport Craft
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
- 6 pm – Halloween Dinner & Costume Party! at Caleb & Broad
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Bram Stoker’s Dracula at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
City & Government
- 3:15 pm – Newport Board of Tax Appeals
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth West Side Development Advisory Committee
Friday, October 29
Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm to 3 pm – Miantonomi Tree Planting Volunteer Event
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm to 9 pm – Rejects Dogs Halloween Parade at Rejects Beer Co.
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 5:30 pm & 6:30 pm – Preservation Society to host a Scavenger Hunt and Trick or Treat event at The Breakers
- 6:30 pm – Tour de Fright at Bike Newport
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Steamy Windows from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Sean Rivers from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 30
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 8 am to 5 pm – Bier Garden on Bellevue Pop-Up with Newport Craft
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm – Treats Along the Trails at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 1 pm, 2 pm, 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Spooky Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm – Common Fence Music Presents S.G. Goodman
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Common Fence Community Hall – Kyle Rogers from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Smokin Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Craft – The Naticks at 3 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Painos from 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, October 31
Things To Do
- Salve Regina University Fall Festival Weekend 2021
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee – Trunk or Treat at Fort Adams
- 10 am to 2 pm – Spooky Paint Party at Greenvale Vineyards
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 1 pm & 2 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 2 pm – The Newport String Project Presents: Dvorak, Montgomery and Tate at St. Columba’s Chapel
- 2 pm – 2nd Annual Espresso Martini Contest Sponsored by Bully Boy Distillers at Bar and Board
- 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 8 pm – Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Blue Fo’s from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duerinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm, Halloween Hilarity with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
