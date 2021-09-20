The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced that the transition to all-electronic tolling is set to begin on October 27th at 11 pm and will be completed by October 28th at 11 pm.

During the transition, which RITBA says will happen first in the eastbound lanes (heading toward Newport) and then in the westbound lanes (heading toward Jamestown), motorists are advised to use extra caution when going through the toll booth area.

“Close to 90% of our customers are already using the E-ZPass technology,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority in a statement. “As we modernize and streamline our operations, it makes sense to deploy technology and use our resources where they are needed most.”

After the transition to all-electronic tolling, tolls collected through RITBA-issued E-ZPass transponders will continue to be charged at the published discounted rates. If a vehicle is not equipped with a valid transponder, the owner will receive a toll invoice in the mail for $2.00 per axle (i.e. $4.00 for a passenger car) through November 30, 2021.

Effective December 1, 2021, owners of those vehicles not utilizing an E-ZPass transponder will receive an invoice in the mail for $3.00 per axle (i.e. $6.00 for a passenger vehicle).

“Now is the time to sign up for an E-ZPass transponder and make sure it is mounted before October 27th,” added Caron Silveira. “Existing customers should make sure that their account, credit card, and vehicle listings are up to date to avoid receiving invoices in the mail.”

To register for an E-ZPass visit www.ezpassritba.com

