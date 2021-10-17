Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, October 18

Touro Synagogue closes for the season on October 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, October 19

Things To Do

11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards

12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open

2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market

For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Velvet Underground at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, October 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Teton Gravity Presents Stoke The Fire at 6 pm

City & Government

Thursday, October 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Exorcist at 7:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, October 22

Innovate Newport to host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch event

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, October 23

Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm

Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, October 24

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.