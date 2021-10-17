Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, October 18

Touro Synagogue closes for the season on October 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, October 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Velvet Underground at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, October 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, October 21

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Exorcist at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm

City & Government

Friday, October 22

Innovate Newport to host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch event

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, October 23

Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
  • Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

    • Sunday, October 24

    Things To Do

    Live Music & Entertainment

    • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
    • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
    • One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
    • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

    City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.

    • The Latest From WUN

    Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).