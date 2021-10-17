Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, October 18
Touro Synagogue closes for the season on October 18
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm – Touro Synagogue Grounds & Visitors Center Open for award-winning History Tours
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
- 5:30 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6:15 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton Charter Review Commission
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
Tuesday, October 19
Things To Do
- 11 am to 6 pm – Tasting Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –The Velvet Underground at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, October 20
Things To Do
- 10 am to 11 am – Fall Newport Tree Walk at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 5:30 pm – Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Teton Gravity Presents Stoke The Fire at 6 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 2:30 pm – Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory
- 6 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
Thursday, October 21
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 5:30 pm – Restore in Nature: Trees & Leaves at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – Lecture: Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller: Race, Space, and the Making of a Professional Woman Artist at Rosecliff
- 7 pm – The Newport Housing Crisis Panel Series: Part 2
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Exorcist at 7:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Mel at 10 pm
City & Government
- 3:15 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
Friday, October 22
Innovate Newport to host a Startup Showcase & Quick Pitch event
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 6 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at The Vanderbilt
- 5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
- 7:30 pm – Silver Scream Horror Hike presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Take It To The Bridg at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, October 23
Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to the Providence Performing Arts Center Saturday, October 23
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 10 am – Hike & Stretch @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am & 2 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit at Simmons Farm
- 3 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm – Grimm’s Fairy Trail presented by Newport Children’s Theatre
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Fast Times at 9 pm
- Newport Craft – Mel from 3 pm to 6 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
City & Government
Sunday, October 24
Things To Do
- 8 am to 3 pm – Antique & FLEA MARKET at ELKS LODGE #104 10/24
- 10 am to 2 pm – Potter Lague For Animals Heart & Sole Walk for Animals at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 5 pm – Trinity Church Pumpkin Patch open
- 11 am to 5 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Barks & Brews Fundraiser at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling
- 2 pm – Festival Ballet Providence presents “Continuing Points”
- 2:30 pm – Navy Band Northeast’s Jack Tar Brass Band presented by Newport Classical at Miantonomi Park
- 4:30 pm – Grapes & Gourmet Sunset Wine Tasting Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
The Latest From WUN
- What’s Up This Week: Heart & Sole Walk for Animals, Full Moon Bike ride, The Exorcist, & more
- Newport Garden Club to host a talk by ‘The Seedhuntress’
- Changing seasons, changing exhibits at Little Compton Historical Society
- ‘Rock The Mansion’ raises more than $150,000 for Newport Mental Health
- Obituary: Grace Elaine Kinnunen