The Touro Synagogue National Historic Site will close for the 2021 Season on Monday, October 18, and will reopen in mid-April 2022.

During the final week of tours, October 11 through October 18, the site will be open Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.



On a tour, Touro Synagogue says on its website that visitors will learn why Touro Synagogue is one of the most architecturally distinguished buildings of 18th century America and why it stands as a symbol of religious freedom for all Americans.

The history presentations will take place in the park every thirty minutes, with the final presentation at 1:30 pm each day. If the weather is inclement, the presentations will be held on the ground floor of the Loeb Visitors Center, where guests may also explore two floors of interactive exhibits.



The fee to enjoy the grounds, history presentations, and Loeb Visitor Center exhibits is $8 per person, and children 12 years of age and younger are free. Visitors should enter the site through the courtyard of the Loeb Visitors Center at 52 Spring Street, between Touro & Barney Streets. Reservations are not necessary, and tickets are not available for online sale. Current Covid-19 protocols will be followed.



Weather permitting, on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday, Colonial Jewish Walking tours will be offered at 11:15 am. The cost is $15 per person and the tour takes one hour. The walking tour fee is reduced to $10 if an $8 ticket for the Touro Synagogue history presentation and access to the grounds and Loeb Visitors Center has been purchased. Reservations are recommended for walking tours. Email tours@tourosynagogue.org or phone (401) 847-4794, ext. 207.



Visit toursynagogue.org or the Touro Synagogue Facebook page for more information, including updates on off-season activities in the weeks ahead.