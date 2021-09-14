Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Tuesday, September 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Hidden Life of Trees at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Wednesday, September 15

Things To Do

7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition at Braga Park

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present Raiders Of The Lost Ark at The JPT Film & Event Center

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Comanchero from 5 pm to 7 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Raiders Of The Lost Ark at 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm

City & Government

Thursday, September 16

50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Patrick Bradley at 6 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, September 17

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19

4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway

Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

Saturday, September 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway

Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

10 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

Sunday, September 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway

Landing – Jay Parkert at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

