Tuesday, September 14
Things To Do
- 9:30 am & 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 6 pm – Restore in Nature This Fall: Flowers & Plants at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 6 pm – New to Newport History Tour and Happy Hour at The Huddle
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – The Hidden Life of Trees at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia at 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 5 pm – Jamestown Library Board
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
Wednesday, September 15
Things To Do
- 7:30 am – Adult Recess Morning Edition at Braga Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp & The JPT present Raiders Of The Lost Ark at The JPT Film & Event Center
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Comanchero from 5 pm to 7 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theater) – Raiders Of The Lost Ark at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 9 am – Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
Thursday, September 16
50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19
Things To Do
- 10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am – Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class – Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway, Searching For Mr. Rugoff
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Patrick Bradley at 6 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 7 am – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
- 10 am – Tiverton Police Pension Board
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Affordable Housing Committee
Friday, September 17
Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19
4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5:30 pm – 4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway
- Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, September 18
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 7 am – Jamestown Rhode Race
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am to 6 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am & 2 pm – George Washington’s Footsteps Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm & 4 pm to 7 pm – Food Trucks at the Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Kite Day at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – USA vs. Mexico – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission
Sunday, September 19
Things To Do
- Newport Mansion Wine & Food Festival at Rosecliff & The Breakers Stable
- 8 am to 10 am – Cars & Coffee at Newport International Polo Series
- 9 am – The Mark Palumbo Memorial 5K to benefit the Tomorrow Fund
- 9:30 am & 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport International Boat Show
- 11 am – Road to Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – On Broadway
- Landing – Jay Parkert at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
