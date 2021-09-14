Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Tuesday, September 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, September 15

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Thursday, September 16

50th Newport International Boat Show promises fun for the whole family September 16 – 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On BroadwaySearching For Mr. Rugoff
  • Landing – Justin Pomfret at 3:30 pm, Patrick Bradley at 6 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, September 17

Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival returns September 17 – 19

4th Annual Cardines Classic featuring Army versus Navy rescheduled to September 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway
  • Landing – Jay Parker at 3:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – He Said She Said at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Adam Go from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.
  • More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

Saturday, September 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille –Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway
  • Landing – Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm, Catching Blue at 7 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Kooked Out Band at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Royal Furs from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, September 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) –  On Broadway
  • Landing – Jay Parkert at 12 pm, Jim Devlin at 3:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled.
  • More public meetings of public bodies can be found here.

