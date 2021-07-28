The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival will return for its 16th year on the weekend of September 17-19, 2021.

While tickets are going fast, the Preservation Society says in a press release that seats remain available for many of the festival seminars representing world-class wines and spirits from regions around the globe. Visit NewportMansions.org to learn more or purchase tickets.

“We have a wonderful slate of seminars, and we are looking forward to another unforgettable weekend of events,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in the release.

Cindy and Paul Talbert



New this year, Santa Margherita will host a series of intimate seminars at The Breakers Stable & Carriage House featuring a stellar lineup of its distinct wines.

The Joie De Vivre! French-inspired dinner on Friday night; The Vintner Dinner: A Celebration of Newport Chefs on Saturday night; and the Sunday Brunch & Bubbly are already sold out, along with some of the 24 seminars scheduled throughout the weekend.

The Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival is FOOD & WINE Magazine. Festival sponsors include Ca’del Bosco, Chateau D’Esclans, Kobrand Fine Wine and Spirits, Rioja, Santa Margherita, 1911 Established, Alexian, Burnarj, Cabot, Calvisius, Cointreau, Dasani, Empson USA, Kerrygold, Franciacorta, Chef2You, Malibu Splash, Masi, Mosaic Distributing, Mount Gay, Woodford Reserve, Herradura Tequila, National Trust Insurance Services, Oceans 97, Quigley Fine Wines and WineBid.

Proceeds from the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival benefit The Preservation Society of Newport County, a non-profit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes and decorative arts. Its 11 historic properties—seven of them National Historic Landmarks—span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.