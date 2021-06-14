What’s Up Newp’s content is free to read, and always will be, but we rely on your support to keep it that way.
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this first week of June in and around Newport County.
This story will be updated throughout the week as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Monday, June 14
- Grant applications now available for artists, culture workers affected by the pandemic (Deadline is June 14)
- Robert Berry, rock musician and former member of Keith Emerson’s “3” joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual conversation on Monday
Things To Do
- 7 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
- 8:30 am – Yoga in King’s Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga at First Beach
- 11 am – The Point Walking Tour with Newport Historical Society
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Soul Flower Series – Live Music and Floral Arranging Live in the Garden!
- 6 pm – Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Bristol at Cardines Field
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Bristol at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 3 pm – Newport School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
Tuesday, June 15
Things To Do
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Summer Market at Sandywoods
- 4 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 5 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 5:45 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 6 pm –Middletown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 7:45 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, June 16
Things To Do
- 9 am to 4 pm – Painting Plein Air Landscapes with Bill Lane at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Wednesday Summer Market on Memorial Boulevard
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Music at Sunset, June 16: Magnolia Cajun Band at Blithewold Mansion
- 6:30 pm – Juneteenth* Celebration Virtual Lecture: AFRICAN AMERICAN UN-FREEDOM
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs Danbury at Cardines Field
- 7:30 pm – Jamestown Arts Center to hold a virtual artist talk with stone carver Nick Benson
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Landing -Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 9 pm
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 4 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 6 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Thursday, June 17
Things To Do
- 12 pm – Cut of Life: Propagation from Cuttings at Rogers High School
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 6:30 pm – Lecture: World War II in Rhode Island by Christian McBurney with Portsmouth Historical Society
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting
- 8:30 pm – newportFILM presents Playing With Sharks at Sachuest Beach
Live Music & Entertainment
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Friday, June 18
- Gillette Stadium to host Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru June 18 – July 11
- Newport Flower Show reimagined as ‘Back in Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy’, will take place at Rosecliff in June
- Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music partner for Summer Concert Series
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 7 pm – King Park music with Rosewood Trio at King Park
- 7 pm – Wine & Vine: A Floral Workshop at Newport Art Museum
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music and the Norman Bird Sanctuary present Acclaimed, Acoustic Rocker Sean Rowe
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- King Park – King Park music with Rosewood Trio from 4:30 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm. LIVE DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Asadoorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, June 19
Trinity Church’s Strawberry Fest returns on June 19
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning at Braman Cemetery
- 10 am – Juneteenth Installation of RI Slave History Medallion at Linden Place
- 10 am – Colonial Food For Thought at Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 11 am to 5 pm – Strawberry Fest at Trinity Church
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 1 pm – Father’s Day Speciality Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 5 pm – USA vs. Argentina – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 8:30 pm – Curbside Comedy at Newport Craft
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Rugburn at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Sugarbabies at 8 pm, DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Jim Hitte vs. Matt Tobin at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, June 20 (Father’s Day)
Things To Do
- Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
- Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
- 11 am – Discover colonial Newport Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 7:15 pm – Coastal Queen Father’s Day Sunset Beer Tasting Cruise
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Cara Brindisi at 4:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 6 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.