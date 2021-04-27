FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – More than 70 lifelike dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction to delight families and dino fans everywhere, as the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest and most realistic dinosaur experience, migrates to Gillette Stadium June 18 through July 11, 2021.

After welcoming millions of guests to sold-out events across the country, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru returns to Foxborough for the second time this summer. This contactless, family-friendly drive-thru experience features lifelike dinosaurs, baby dinosaur and trainer meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour, allowing families to make memories of epic proportions.

Jurassic Quest’s herd of roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes guests will experience from the safety of their own vehicle as they drive through the tour. Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicles, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 50-foot Spinosaurus and the gigantic, grinning Megalodon!

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru at Gillette Stadium will be open Wednesday through Sunday, and tickets are available now for this exciting family-friendly experience atJurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston-ma. Guests can purchase drive-thru tickets for an assigned time slot starting at just $49 per vehicle (8 people or less). Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted at Jurassic Quest. An audio tour comes standard with every purchase (choose from two; special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired) as well as a safari-style digital souvenir photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time to a prehistoric setting. Guests can also bring a piece of Jurassic Quest home with them with dinosaur toy add-on bundles and merchandise available online for contact-free pickup. Tickets and add-ons are available now at JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston-ma.

The home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and New England Revolution will host this exciting prehistoric adventure for the second time, after initially hosting the event in September 2020. Demand was so high during Gillette Stadium’s first time hosting the event that two weeks of dates were added to the original 10-day run. Jurassic Quest is also the fourth contactless, family-friendly event that Gillette Stadium has hosted over the past year as part of a continued effort to provide guests with a safe way to enjoy unforgettable experiences and make lasting memories.

New for 2021, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests now get to choose their own audio adventure! Jurassic Quest’s own Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty provide a fun-filled soundtrack for the hour-long trip back in time to help visitors navigate the dino herd and learn little-known dino facts – packed with plenty of lighthearted humor to tickle funnybones of every age (“get ready to Tricera-STOP here…”)! Visitors can opt for the original audio tour in English and Spanish or a brand-new audio adventure led by Safari Sarah with the rest of the crew serving up a BIG surprise for everyone at the end!

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and the Jurassic Quest team of dino trainers. Though no two visits are ever the same, all attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2021!”

More than 2 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in June with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Orlando, Cincinnati, Houston and more. Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, Jurassic Quest Drive Thru guests have a dino-mite time!

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed – we’re worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but must contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/drive-thru-faqs.

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in their own vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas (restrooms). Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Our employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.

Jurassic Quest and Gillette Stadium staff will be on-hand to ensure all proper social distancing guidelines are being followed. Please refer to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ website for COVID-19 travel restrictions and guidelines.