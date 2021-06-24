Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.

This story will be updated as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Friday, June 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

King Park Music Series- Melissa Chaplin Family & Mel

Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Outcry at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Yacht Club Rejects from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, June 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – DJ D-WUN at 9 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Dave Alves Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

12 pm – Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission

Sunday, June 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 pm to 7 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood

Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.