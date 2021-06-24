Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend.
Friday, June 25
- 19 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County (June 25 – 27)
- Updated: Gillette Stadium to host Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru June 25 – July 11
- David Rogers’ Big Bugs opens at Green Animals
Things To Do
- 10 am to 11 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Game vs OceanState at Cardines Field
- 7:45 pm – Full Moon Yoga Gratitude Gathering at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Felix Brown Duo at 8 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Neal McCarthy Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Sweet Thing, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation. Chasing Childhood
- King Park Music Series- Melissa Chaplin Family & Mel
- Landing – Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Outcry at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Yacht Club Rejects from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 9:45 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 4 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
Saturday, June 26
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Community Table’s Saturday Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Gravestone cleaning
- 10 am to 2 pm – Artisans & Farmers Market with Live Music at Fenner Hall
- 11 am – Pride Ride 2021
- 11 am to 3 pm – Equality Park – Pride Market & Festival
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 2 pm to 3 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at Greenvale Vineyards
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Boston – Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Roam Around Rough Point
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
- 9 pm – Newport Pride Afterdark at Parlor Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – DJ D-WUN at 9 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Chelley Knight at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh at 8 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Dave Alves Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, June 27
- Rhode Island Music Education Association: 20th Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital on June 27
- History: June 27, 1898 – Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World
- On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 – Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
Things To Do
- 11 am – Golden To Gilded Walking Tour
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Closing of Pride at Newport Craft at Newport Craft
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.