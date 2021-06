Here’s a look at what open houses are happening this weekend in Newport County.

Open House In Newport County This Weekend

Newport

189 Gibbs Avenue | $785,000 | 3 beds, 2 bath

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

29 Everett Street | $2,249,000 | 4 beds, 3.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

99 Second Street | $1,250,000 | 3 beds, 1.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

15 Hammersmith Road #24A | $675,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

111 Warner Street | $677,000 | 4 beds, 1.1 baths.

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

66 Girard Avenue #419 | $239,900 | 2 beds, 1.1 baths.

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

715 Forest Park | $99,500 | 1 bed, 1 bath

Open House on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

241 Compton View Drive | $795,000 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

106 Lighthouse View Drive | $850,000 | 3 beds, 2.1 baths.

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1 Reardon Drive | $400,000 | 4 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

20 Phelps Road | $515,000 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths.

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

74 Gossets Turn Drive | $759,900 | 4 beds, 2.1 baths

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Portsmouth

14 Ash Street #C | $250,000 | 2 beds, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

14 Pioneer Lane | $425,000 | 4 beds, 1 bath.

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Jamestown

Nothing scheduled.

Tiverton

685 Old Colony Terrace | $1,250,000 | 3 beds, 3 baths

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

61 Randolph Avenue | $350,000 | 3 beds, 1 bath

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

226 April Lane | $899,000 | 4 beds, 3 baths

Open HOuse on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

15 Seaview Court | $550,000 | 3 beds, 2.2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

7 East View | $689,000 | 3 beds, 2 baths

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.