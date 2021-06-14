The 20th Annual Rhode Island Honors Recital sponsored by the RI Music Education Association and the University of Rhode Island Music Department will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3 PM in the Concert Hall at the University of Rhode Island (south), 105 Upper College Rd., Kingston, RI.

The outstanding student musicians who will perform participated in the RIMEA Solo & Ensemble Festival in May 2021. They each received a “concert ready” and “Superior” rating from their judges and were invited to audition for members of RIMEA. They were then selected to perform in the 20th Annual Honors Recital. There were over 400 student musicians who performed at the Solo & Ensemble Festival and 17 students were selected to perform in the 20th Honors Recital..

The following Rhode Island student musicians will perform at the 20th Rhode Island Annual Honors Recital: Akbar Askarov, piano, East Greenwich; Liam DeRosa, violin, Cranston; Jacob Radenmacher, baritone, Warwick; Caroline Roy, violoncello, N. Kingstown; Selina Amargo, Ava Orabana, and Sofia Sweet, Vocal Trio, Narragansett; Meghan Steven and Abygail Sevegny, flute duo, North Smithfield; Christopher Trek, accordion, Cranston; Elena Hurtado, piano, Providence; Paul Chirkov, piano, Lincoln; Nathan Haronian, piano, Warwick; Harry Feng, piano, Pawtucket; Katarina Hatch, flute, Barrington; Lexi Lani, soprano, Bristol; and, Christopher Relyea, French horn, Warwick.

The 20th Annual Honors Recital is dedicated in loving memory to Dr. Edward Drew who was the founder of this state-wide music event in 2001 and passed away in 2011.

The Honors Recital is free and open to the public. Please observe the current COVID-19 protocols.

For more information about the 20th annual RIMEA Honors Recital contact: Susan Woythaler at: honors@rimea.org or 401-846-2125