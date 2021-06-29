Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Tuesday, June 29

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, June 30

Things To Do

10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise

2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.

6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion – Live music from French Roast from 6 pm to 8 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin

One Pelham East – Zane Christopher from 9 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Thursday, July 1

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

La Forge – Steve Cerelli from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Landing – Lucas O’Reilly at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 9 pm to 12 am, Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

Friday, July 2

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current

Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, July 3

Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current

Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11 pm. Live DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Sunday, July 4

Rhode Island Society Sons Of The Revolution will host Independence Day Celebration in Newport on Sunday

Where to watch July 4th fireworks around Rhode Island

Newport Music Festival to return July 4 – 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

@ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, The HonkyTonk Knights from 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current

Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm

Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Monday, July 5

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current

Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 5 pm

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.