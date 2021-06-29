Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated as new events and meetings are announced. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Tuesday, June 29
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise featuring The Sone Cold Gypsies from Jamestown
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – The Complaints
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 12 pm – Middletown School Committee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Middletown Short-Term Rental Task Force
- 6 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth School Committee
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
Wednesday, June 30
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers’ Summer Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blithewold Mansion – Live music from French Roast from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Landing – Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Jim Devlin
- One Pelham East – Zane Christopher from 9 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- 9:30 am – Newport County Regional Special Education Program
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Little Compton Town Council
- 7 pm – Little Compton Conservation Commission
Thursday, July 1
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 6:30 pm – newportFILM Outdoors presents Rebel Hearts on the O’Hare Lawn
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Sunset Beer Tasting with Wahlers Brewing
Live Music & Entertainment
- La Forge – Steve Cerelli from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Landing – Lucas O’Reilly at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen from 9 pm to 12 am, Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
- Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- 10 am – Portsmouth Vicious Dog Hearing Panel
- 11 am – Tiverton Planning Board
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Jamestown Town Council
Friday, July 2
Things To Do
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – People Of the Past Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, July 3
Today In History – July 3, 1969: Newport Jazz Fest Experiments With Rock Music
Things To Do
- 9 am to 1 pm – Aquidneck Growers Summer Market at Pell Elementary School
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Road To Independence Walking Tour
- 12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 5 pm – Newport vs. Los Angeles – Newport International Polo Series
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside – Chopville and Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing – Jake Kulak Band at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11 pm. Live DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, July 4
Rhode Island Society Sons Of The Revolution will host Independence Day Celebration in Newport on Sunday
Where to watch July 4th fireworks around Rhode Island
Newport Music Festival to return July 4 – 20
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 10 am to 12 pm – Independence Day Celebration in Newport
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 12 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
- 8:45 pm – Coastal Queen’s Fireworks Cruise
- 9:15 pm – Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
Live Music & Entertainment
- @ The Deck – Stu & Dave from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm, The HonkyTonk Knights from 6:30 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Landing – Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Norey’s – Sunday Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 3 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh at 9 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Monday, July 5
Things To Do
- Newport Music Festival
- 7 am to 2 pm – Linden Place’s Annual 4th of July Picnic
- 9:30 am to 12 pm – King Park Community Cleanup
- 10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
- 11 am – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
- 6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
- Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 5 pm
- One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.